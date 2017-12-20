Milken Institute SPH wins $4 million grant to address iron deficiency and anemia in India

December 20, 2017

The Milken Institute School of Public Health (Milken Institute SPH) at the George Washington University today announced receiving a $4 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for a three-year project that aims to address a serious public health problem in India: iron deficiency and anemia.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 2 billion people (over 30 percent of the world's population) are anemic–many due to iron deficiency. More than half of all women of childbearing age in India are anemic, with rates in Odisha particularly high.

A research team led by Rajiv Rimal, PhD, MA, Professor and Chair of the Department of Prevention and Community Health at Milken Institute SPH, will use the foundation support to design a social norms-based strategy aimed at reducing the high rates of iron deficiency/anemia in the Indian state of Odisha, with the hope that the model can be used in other parts of India or the world.

Severe anemia can cause dizziness, rapid heart rate, neurological issues and fatigue. It is especially risky for pregnant women and their developing babies.

"Iron-deficiency anemia can lead to a cycle of poor health, one that can affect women, their children and entire communities," says Rimal, who serves as the Principal Investigator for the new project. "Our study aims to find an innovative solution for this important public health problem."

The WHO has recommended that women of childbearing age take daily iron and folate acid supplements during pregnancy and during the post-partum period. Since iron deficiency is the most common cause of anemia, that step could go a long way toward solving this health problem. However, despite public health campaigns to get more women to take the supplements, the situation continues to remain dire.

As part of the project, Rimal and his team will first identify barriers that prevent women in Odisha from taking these supplements. For example, women may not get the social support they need from family members to take the pills. Women may not like the taste of the tablets or there may be other reasons why they are not taking these supplements.

Related Stories

Once the team has identified the barriers, they will design a study to see if they can promote changes in social norms and behavior, with the ultimate goal of reducing the risk of anemia. The research team will partner with IPE Global, a group already working on the problem of iron deficiency anemia in Odisha.

A small-scale intervention will be developed, tested and refined during the first year of the study.

The researchers then will launch a large trial in which 2,000 women in one village will get the intervention and 2,000 women in a second village will serve as a control group. Data will be collected at the start of the trial, during the middle of the intervention and at the conclusion of the study.

In the end, Rimal and his colleagues hope to find a successful intervention that would spur women in Odisha to take the supplements and thus reduce high rates of anemia.

If it is left unchecked iron deficiency anemia can lower the work capacity of individuals and entire populations- leading to serious economic and health consequences.

The researchers will also see if the intervention can boost energy levels in the test population. Rimal says women often work in the fields around Odisha, which is a farming region. If they're in peak condition that translates to a benefit for their families and often the entire community, he says.

Source:

https://publichealth.gwu.edu/content/milken-institute-school-public-health-receives-4-million-grant-study-anemia-india

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Australian government urged to sue tobacco companies
Strength-based exercise may be just as important for health as aerobic activities, study shows
Vaccines in the Aging Population
Scarlet fever rates in England hit highest level in 50 years
Mushrooms contain high amounts of antioxidants that combat aging and promote health
Air pollution may exacerbate osteoporosis
EKF launches new POC Connect mobile app for DiaSpect Tm hemoglobin analyzer
Risk of cervical cancer may dramatically increase in older women, study states

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Epigenetics: A New Tool for Forensic Detectives

Developing analytical methods can help the triers of fact, judges and juries, better understand the events surrounding the circumstances of a crime. In forensic analysis, we are talking about determining the identity of unknown individuals through DNA and using DNA and other chemical signatures to determine and clarify the circumstances of the crime.

Epigenetics: A New Tool for Forensic Detectives

Advances in BioAFM

AFM is quite a versatile technique and we see a great potential of this technology for life science applications. It is still fairly new in Bio community, however very well accepted not only as imaging tools but as a versatile instrument for nanomechanical measurements.

Advances in BioAFM

Spatial deconvolution of marker expression in whole heart subjected to ischemia-reperfusion

When a coronary artery is obstructed by atheroma, blood flow is depressed or even arrested. This causes hypoxia of cardiac cells associated with the deprivation of nutrients. In clinic, the first objective is to restore blood flow. However, this is associated with a burst in oxidation of cellular proteins and lipids. This oxidation enhances cell death and participates to the so-called reperfusion injury.

Spatial deconvolution of marker expression in whole heart subjected to ischemia-reperfusion

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study highlights overlooked impact of sugar-sweetened beverages on oral health