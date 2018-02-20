Research findings could help develop new drugs to prevent, treat dry eye disease

February 20, 2018

With computers, smartphones and contact lenses now essential to modern life, many -- one out of every 10 Japanese people -- suffer dry eye disease.

The tear film performs various functions, including maintaining a smooth surface for light refraction, lubricating the cornea and conjunctiva, and supplying the cornea with oxygen and nutrients. Many might think tears are merely water, but actually the tear film is composed of three basic layers: mucin, water and lipids, the latter of which helps prevent water evaporation from the ocular surface and protects against infection.

About 80 percent of dry eye disease cases are caused by abnormalities in this lipid layer. Although drugs targeting the water and mucin layers are available, no drug has been manufactured to target the lipid layer.

Related Stories

Tear film lipids are secreted by the meibomian gland and are called meibum, a molecular chain composed of cholesteryl esters and wax esters. The meibum carbon chain is generally very long, having from 20 to 34 constituent carbons. But much about meibum remains unclear, such as the significance of its long chains and its role in preventing dry eye disease.

The research team led by Akio Kihara of Hokkaido University created mice whose Elovl1 gene, which encodes an enzyme that elongates fatty acid chains, was deleted from everywhere but the skin, knowing that knocking out the gene in the skin is lethal. The team observed that when young, the knockout mice blinked frequently and exhibited signs of dry eye disease, such as increased water evaporation from the tear film. After five months, many of the mice developed cloudy corneas. The corneal abnormalities are believed to have been caused by prolonged dry eyes, which inhibited self-repair of the damaged cornea.

The researchers also found that the knockout mice had less very long-chain meibum (? 25 carbons), but more short-chain meibum.

These results indicate Elovl1 is closely linked to the synthesis of very long-chain meibum, which appear to be essential to preventing dry eye disease. "Our results could help develop new drugs to treat and prevent the dry eye disease, such as agents that promote the secretion of very long-chain meibum or eye drops containing these lipids," says Kihara.

Source:

https://www.global.hokudai.ac.jp/blog/very-long-chain-lipids-could-help-prevent-dry-eye-disease/

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Study finds close connection between eye and cardiovascular damage in type 1 diabetes
OHSU, CDC physicians treat first known case of woman infected with cattle eyeworm
'Lazy eye' could be treated with wearable augmented-reality technology
Fight for Sight awards new grants for 13 vital eye research projects
Children with reading challenges may have lower than expected binocular vision test results
Statins appear to reduce risk of repeated surgery in patients who undergo vitrectomy
Study finds nearly 170% increase in eye injuries associated with non-powder guns
New retinal imaging scanner may one day revolutionize eye care

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Resolving Interfacial Protein Dynamics by STReM

STReM stands for Super Time-Resolved Microscopy, and as STORM, PALM, and other methods are designed to improve spatial resolution of optical microscopy, we desire to improve the time resolution. STReM makes use of point spread function engineering to encode fast events into each camera frame.

Resolving Interfacial Protein Dynamics by STReM

Manage Your Risk: Monitoring the Environment of Aseptic Processes

Lisa G. Lawson has over 25 years’ experience in supporting large and small pharmaceutical companies in contamination control, including cleaning and disinfection strategies, aseptic manufacturing and use of risk-based approaches to microbiological quality challenges

Manage Your Risk: Monitoring the Environment of Aseptic Processes

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Everyday eye movements may be cause of glaucoma in people with normal intraocular pressure