Bedfont chosen as finalist in 2 categories for KEiBA 2018

June 5, 2018

Second-generation family business, Bedfont goes through to the final round of the Kent Excellence in Business Awards for 2 categories

An annual ceremony organized by the KM Group and Kent County Council, the Kent Excellence in Business Awards (KEiBA) recognizes companies across Kent and rewards their excellence and achievements. 2018 marks the 10th anniversary of the prestigious KEiBAs and Bedfont Scientific Ltd. is proud to say that it has been named finalists for both Technology Business of the Year and a new category, Family Business of the Year.

Jason Smith, Managing Director, says:

To have been chosen as a finalist in 2 categories is truly an honor, especially as KEiBA received a record-breaking 320 plus number of entries this year. The Bedfont Family works so hard and just to be named as a finalist is great recognition for all they do. We look forward to the awards ceremony in June and wish all finalists in the 16 categories the best of luck."

Source:

https://www.bedfont.com/news/home/bedfont-named-as-finalists-for-family-and-technology-business-of-the-year-for-keiba-2018

Posted in: Business / Finance | Device / Technology News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

NICE releases the latest asthma management standards
Bedfont takes new strides to enhance well-being of employees
Bedfont named Exporter of the Year for second time at Kent Invicta Chamber of Commerce Awards
Bedfont needs public support to represent the UK in European Business Awards
Bedfont Scientific receives Small Business of the Year 2017 award
Bedfont’s piCO Smokerlyzer involved in smoking cessation study at Maastricht University
Bedfont Scientific named as one of top 25 companies on the Future List
Bedfont Scientific celebrates International Women's Day

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Discovering Antibodies with Universal Specificity

Professor Hedda Wardemann discusses our current knowledge of antibody specificity and how her research team are challenging this, through the discovery of anti-bacterial antibodies with universal specificity.

Discovering Antibodies with Universal Specificity

Mapping the Genes Responsible for Pluripotency

Dr. Atilgan Yilmaz and his team have developed a method by which they can produce haploid human embryonic stem cells from oocytes. They combined this technique with CRISPR-Cas9 to generate an atlas of the genome, containing the functions of over 18,000 genes.

Mapping the Genes Responsible for Pluripotency

Determining the Optimal Biomarker Frequency for Biosensors

Chi-En Lin won Metrohm’s Young Chemist of the Year award for his research into optimal biomarker frequencies, not just the novelty of the research but how it can be applied. Determining optimal biomarker frequencies for multimarker biosensors has wide ranging uses from rapid cancer screening methodologies, dry diagnostics, providing personalized medicine and helping to detect comorbidities before they become a problem.

Determining the Optimal Biomarker Frequency for Biosensors

More Content from Bedfont® Scientific Ltd

See all content from Bedfont® Scientific Ltd
You might also like... ×
Bedfont Scientific offers chance to win new Smokerlyzer for World No Tobacco Day