Bedfont chosen as finalist in 2 categories for KEiBA 2018

June 5, 2018
Second-generation family business, Bedfont goes through to the final round of the Kent Excellence in Business Awards for 2 categories
An annual ceremony organized by the KM Group and Kent County Council, the Kent Excellence in Business Awards (KEiBA) recognizes companies across Kent and rewards their excellence and achievements. 2018 marks the 10th anniversary of the prestigious KEiBAs and Bedfont Scientific Ltd. is proud to say that it has been named finalists for both Technology Business of the Year and a new category, Family Business of the Year.
Jason Smith, Managing Director, says:
To have been chosen as a finalist in 2 categories is truly an honor, especially as KEiBA received a record-breaking 320 plus number of entries this year. The Bedfont Family works so hard and just to be named as a finalist is great recognition for all they do. We look forward to the awards ceremony in June and wish all finalists in the 16 categories the best of luck."