Bedfont chosen as finalist in 2 categories for KEiBA 2018

Second-generation family business, Bedfont goes through to the final round of the Kent Excellence in Business Awards for 2 categories

An annual ceremony organized by the KM Group and Kent County Council, the Kent Excellence in Business Awards (KEiBA) recognizes companies across Kent and rewards their excellence and achievements. 2018 marks the 10th anniversary of the prestigious KEiBAs and Bedfont Scientific Ltd. is proud to say that it has been named finalists for both Technology Business of the Year and a new category, Family Business of the Year.

Jason Smith, Managing Director, says: