Insilico announces presentation of latest research at Global Precision Medicine & Biomarkers Leaders Summit

Aug 27 2018

Insilico Medicine, a Rockville-based company specializing in the application of next-generation artificial intelligence for drug discovery, biomarker development and aging research, announces the presentation of its CTO, Alex Zhebrak at the 5th Global Precision Medicine & Biomarkers Leaders Summit, September 13-14, 2018, Munich, Germany.

On September 13-14th, the 5th Global Precision Medicine & Biomarkers Leaders Summit: Europe will detail the latest research on the strategies and technology required to facilitate Precision Medicine. Industry and academic leaders will be examining ground-breaking biomarker, companion diagnostic, immuno-oncology, genomic, big data and AI research to facilitate the development of impactful personalized treatments. With over 30 presentations, expert led panel discussions, in depth roundtable sessions and 7+ hours of dedicated time for networking, this is an event not to be missed. View agenda

Alex Zhebrak will give a talk titled "End-to-end machine learning engine for drug discovery", will cover Insilico's approach finding the most promising targets and generating novel molecular structures for drug discovery.

"Machine learning techniques have been widely adopted in multiple research fields over the recent years including bioinformatics, chemistry, and drug discovery. Novel computational methods and generative models can discover promising targets and drug compounds within hours, while conventional drug design pipelines require months of work. Insilico Medicine focuses on applications of machine learning to biomarker development and early-stage drug discovery. The talk will explore our end-to-end learning pipeline, which utilizes multiple data types to identify the most promising targets and generates novel molecular structures with the desired set of parameters", said Alex Zhebrak.

"Machine learning techniques found its applications in several areas, including realistic image synthesis, text-to-image synthesis or even animating movie, etc Vast amounts of data collected within pharmaceutical industry can be utilized to build similar models. Nowadays, the target itself is not a competitive advantage, in most cases the value is in a molecule. At Insilico Medicine, we build GANs that work on multiple representations of the chemical structures to expand and navigate through the chemical space. Automated discovery of novel chemotypes with certain properties against specific targets offered by GANs shows a great promise to significantly facilitate early drug design stages", said Alex Aliper, President of EMEA at Insilico Medicine, Inc.

Source:

http://www.insilico.com/

