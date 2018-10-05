Researchers receive DoD grant to test efficacy of stem cell therapy for eye injuries

Oct 5 2018

Researchers at the University of Illinois at Chicago have received a four-year, $5.25 million grant from the U.S. Department of Defense to lead a multi-site clinical trial to test the efficacy of a stem cell-based treatment for eye injuries.

The treatment uses mesenchymal stem cells -- cells that can differentiate into fat, bone or cartilage, but which also produce an abundance of anti-inflammatory factors that have been shown to speed healing and reduce scaring in experimental models of eye injury.

"We have been studying the healing properties of mesenchymal stem cells in the eye with funding from the Department of Defense for the last five years," said Dr. Ali Djalilian, professor of ophthalmology and visual sciences in the UIC College of Medicine and principal investigator on the grant. "We have seen that these cells, when applied to the surface of the eye, can play a significant supportive role in healing and promoting healing in such a way as to reduce scarring. We are looking forward to clinical trials of these cells in humans."

Injuries to the eye, while not necessarily life-threatening, can cause blindness and radically downgrade quality of life. Thermal burns from explosions and chemical burns to the eye are among the most common injuries to service members in combat, but injuries and non-healing wounds of the cornea -- the clear outer layer of the eye -- are common among civilians, as well.

Djalilian, together with the co-principal investigator, Charlotte Joslin, associate professor of ophthalmology and visual sciences at UIC, will lead clinical trials at UIC and 10 other medical centers, including three Veterans Affairs medical centers in the Chicago area, five other centers in the United States, one in Brazil and one in India.

The grant will support both phase 1 and phase 2 clinical trials. In the phase 1 trial, which will involve approximately 10 patients at UIC, the researchers plan to determine the safety of the stem cell treatment and begin to determine the best dose to promote healing of the cornea. In the phase 2 trial, in which they hope to enroll 220 participants, the researchers will further study the efficacy of stem cells compared with a control treated group. The researchers will enroll civilian participants with both new and old injuries to the cornea, including thermal and chemical burns and other non-healing corneal wounds.

Related Stories

Djalilian and Joslin will use bone marrow-derived stem cells taken from a healthy donor which will be grown at Waisman Bio-manufacturing under the direction of co-investigator, Dr. Peiman Hematti, professor of hematology/oncology at the University of Wisconsin. "We don't take cells from each participant because in order to get enough cells for the treatment, the cells need to multiply for one to two months," Djalilian explained. "By the time two months have passed, in the case of most of the kinds of eye injuries we are treating in these trials, the critical window to use the cells to their greatest effect has closed. That is why we are using donor cells"

While there is always a concern that when using stem cells to treat disease, they could potentially begin multiplying out of control to produce tumors, Djalilian said that mesenchymal stem cells have been used in more than 100 clinical studies for other conditions with no incidents of causing cancers.

"This is a promising line of treatment because of the extraordinary healing factors produced by these stem cells," he said. "These factors help prevent damage caused by overblown immune responses to injury, which can ultimately cause more tissue damage than the initial injury. Given that this treatment can modulate the immune response and promote true healing, we are very excited to investigate the efficacy of this treatment in humans."

Source:

https://today.uic.edu/uic-receives-department-of-defense-grant-to-lead-clinical-trial-of-stem-cell-therapy-for-eye-injuries

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Researchers obtain understanding of pathomechanisms underlying two age-related eye disorders
New approach could lead to precise treatments for traumatic brain injury
Pfizer announces FDA approval of VIZIMPRO for first-line treatment of EGFR-mutated metastatic NSCLC
New project aims to create complete cellular blueprint of zebrafish development
Researchers decode regulatory impact on neuronal survival of small non-coding RNA molecule
Phase 3 ECHELON-2 clinical trial evaluating ADCETRIS plus CHP meets primary endpoint
Non-small cell lung cancer patients survive longer when treated with durvalumab
New EU-funded project trials novel type of graft for replacement of aortic valves

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Everything You Need to Know About Contact Lenses

An interview with Brendan O'Brien from Vision Direct, discussing everything from the types of contact lenses available to preventing 'dry eye' and the future potential of smart lenses!

Everything You Need to Know About Contact Lenses

Your Vision Matters: How to Protect Your Eyesight

Dr. Neil Ebenezer from the charity Fight for Sight discusses the steps you can take to protect your eyesight into old age, and why research into ophthalmic diseases is desperately needed.

Your Vision Matters: How to Protect Your Eyesight
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New cell-based profiling service from RBC and Promega