Newer vaccine far more successful in preventing shingles, systematic review reveals

Oct 26 2018

A systematic review of clinical studies involving more than two million patients aged 50 years and older suggests a recently released shingles vaccine was far more successful in preventing the painful condition compared to the older vaccine - but also carried greater risk of side-effects.

The research was published Thursday by The BMJ.

The adjuvant, recombinant subunit vaccine - sold under the brand name Shingrix - was found to be 85 per cent more effective in reducing cases of shingles, also known as herpes zoster, compared to Zostavax, which is a live-attenuated shingles vaccine available for use in Canada since 2006.

Related Stories

The use of Shingrix did lead to 30 per cent more injection-site adverse events, such as redness or swelling. No statistically significant differences were identified between the two vaccines for serious adverse events and deaths.

"There haven't been any head-to-head studies comparing the two shingles vaccines, so the results from our systematic review can be employed by policy-makers, clinicians, and patients to make their decisions on the use of these vaccines," said Dr. Andrea Tricco, a scientist with St. Michael's Hospital's Li Ka Shing Knowledge Institute and associate professor at the University of Toronto's Dalla Lana School of Public Health.

"If you have to choose between two vaccines and you have evidence showing that one of the vaccines is a little more effective, or a little safer than the other, then you might be more willing to take the safer and more effective one."

Shingles is a viral infection that occurs through reactivation of latent varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox.

About one in four people will develop shingles in their lifetime and about two-thirds get it after the age of 50.

Source:

http://www.stmichaelshospital.com/media/detail.php?source=hospital_news/2018/1025a

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

New vaccine shows effective protection in animal models of Lassa fever
A new vaccine shows promise in protecting people from rabies, Lassa fever
How to avoid shoulder injury related to vaccine administration
New DNA vaccine strategy protects mice against lethal challenge by multiple H3N2 viruses
Scientists develop dual anthrax-plague vaccine
Researchers awarded grant to advance testing of experimental heroin vaccine
Global HIV Vaccine Enterprise launches strategy to accelerate development of effective HIV vaccine
WRAIR clinical study evaluates safety and immunogenicity of Marburg vaccine

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Breast Cancer as a Dynamic Disease

An interview with Dr. Andrew Ewald, discussing the influence of the myoepithelium on breast cancer growth and the importance of studying metastasis.

Breast Cancer as a Dynamic Disease
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New vaccine strategy shows promise to protect chickens against serious respiratory disease