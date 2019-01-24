Onset of migraine with aura before age of 50 not linked to risk of ischemic stroke

Jan 24 2019

Migraine with aura was associated with an increased risk of ischemic stroke in the Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities study, but a recent post-hoc analysis published in Headache reveals unexpected results suggesting that onset of such migraines before age 50 years is not associated with such risk. Later onset of migraine with aura was linked with a higher risk, however.

The analysis included 447 migraineurs with aura (MA) and 1,128 migraineurs without aura (MO) among 11,592 participants (elderly men and women with a history of migraine). Over 20 years, there was a twofold increased risk of ischemic stroke when the age of MA onset was 50 years or older when compared with no headache. MA onset before 50 years old was not associated with stroke. Also, MO was not associated with increased stroke risk regardless of age of onset.

Related Stories

In the elderly population in this study, the absolute risk for stroke in MA was 37/447 (8.27 percent) and in MO was 48/1,128 (4.25 percent).

"I think clinically this is very meaningful, as many individuals with a long history of migraine are concerned about their stroke risk, especially when they get older and when they have other cardiovascular disease risks," said lead author Dr. X. Michelle Androulakis, Chief of Neurology at WJB Dorn VA Medical Center, in South Carolina. "Cumulative effects of migraine alone--with onset of migraine before age of 50--did not increase stroke risk in late life in this study cohort. On the contrary, the recent onset of migraine at or after age 50 is associated with increased stroke risk in late life."

Source:

https://newsroom.wiley.com/press-release/headache/analysis-examines-migraines-link-higher-stroke-risk

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Neurons produced after a stroke fail to develop properly, research finds
Biomarkers identified that could predict the risk of stroke
New insights on cellular death mechanisms caused by the loss of neuronal cells and astrocytes
Study shows alcoholic beverages can trigger migraines
Risk of heart attack and stroke is high in the months before cancer diagnosis, shows study
Massachusetts stroke patient receives ‘outrageous’ $474,725 medical flight bill
Swedish scientists explore direct association of dementia and ischemic stroke deaths
UC researchers receive $3.2 million grant to study stroke recurrence risk

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Aspirin may reduce stroke risk in preeclamptic women