Bedfont Scientific named Exporter of the Year at SEHTA Awards

Feb 21 2019

Bedfont, based in Maidstone, wins South East Exporter of the Year at the South East Health Technology Alliance Awards

Bedfont Scientific Ltd., who has specialized in the design and manufacture of breath analysis medical devices for over 40 years, was named Exporter of the Year at the South East Health Technology Alliance Awards on 11th February 2019.

This is the 2nd regional award that Bedfont has achieved after winning their 1st regional award, also for exporting, last year. This win means Bedfont will be going through to the National Medilink Awards taking place at the NEC Birmingham in May.

Jason Smith, Managing Director at Bedfont, explains:

In 10 years we’ve managed to establish a network of distributors, whom we regard as an extension of the Bedfont Family. Our first distributor was established in 1988 and we still work with them today. Through this network, we have managed to increase our exports significantly, and they now account for 80% of our turnover.”

Dr David Parry, CEO, SEHTA, said:

Once again our awards have demonstrated the excellence of small health technology companies in the South East. This year was once again very competitive; it’s a primary aim of SEHTA to help such companies’ access public and private sector markets with their innovative products and services”.

Rob Berry, Head of Innovation, Kent Surrey Sussex Academic Health Science Network (KSS AHSN), said:

KSS AHSN has a key role to help companies navigate the healthcare maze, so we’re delighted to continue to support the SEHTA Healthcare Business Awards. The awards help to recognize and reward great innovative work taking place across the region and we congratulate all the winners and finalists on their success”.

Source:

https://www.bedfont.com/news/home/kent-company-wins-2nd-regional-award-for-exporting-success

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Healthcare News

Tags:

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Bedfont receives accolade for Technology Business of the Year at KEiBA 2018
Bedfont chosen as finalist in 2 categories for KEiBA 2018
Intermedical UK showcases 2nd generation NObreath at ARTP 2019
Bedfont appoints Dr Jafar Jafari as first member of the Gastrolyzer Medical Advisory Board
Bedfont named Exporter of the Year for second time at Kent Invicta Chamber of Commerce Awards
NICE releases the latest asthma management standards
Bedfont Scientific celebrates International Women's Day
Bedfont to exhibit new and improved NObreath FeNO monitor at Arab Health 2019

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

More Content from Bedfont® Scientific Ltd

See all content from Bedfont® Scientific Ltd
You might also like... ×
Bedfont needs public support to represent the UK in European Business Awards