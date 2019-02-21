Bedfont Scientific named Exporter of the Year at SEHTA Awards

Bedfont, based in Maidstone, wins South East Exporter of the Year at the South East Health Technology Alliance Awards

Bedfont Scientific Ltd., who has specialized in the design and manufacture of breath analysis medical devices for over 40 years, was named Exporter of the Year at the South East Health Technology Alliance Awards on 11th February 2019.

This is the 2nd regional award that Bedfont has achieved after winning their 1st regional award, also for exporting, last year. This win means Bedfont will be going through to the National Medilink Awards taking place at the NEC Birmingham in May.

Jason Smith, Managing Director at Bedfont, explains:

In 10 years we’ve managed to establish a network of distributors, whom we regard as an extension of the Bedfont Family. Our first distributor was established in 1988 and we still work with them today. Through this network, we have managed to increase our exports significantly, and they now account for 80% of our turnover.”

Dr David Parry, CEO, SEHTA, said:

Once again our awards have demonstrated the excellence of small health technology companies in the South East. This year was once again very competitive; it’s a primary aim of SEHTA to help such companies’ access public and private sector markets with their innovative products and services”.

Rob Berry, Head of Innovation, Kent Surrey Sussex Academic Health Science Network (KSS AHSN), said: