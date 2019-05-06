First-of-its-kind trial evaluates use of ultrasonic sealing for common thoracic surgical procedure

May 6 2019

According to a new study, an ultrasonic vessel-sealing device can improve patient outcomes by reducing the incidence of thoracotomy conversion for VATS/robotic anatomical lung resection. The trial, which included patients in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada, is the first to evaluate the use of ultrasonic sealing for lobectomy, the most common thoracic surgical procedure.

Technology device trials in thoracic surgery are uncommon, with this study being the first intraoperative device study in more than 20 years. 150 patients planned for VATS/robotic anatomical lung resection in seven centers were enrolled. PA Branches of 7mm or less were sealed and divided with an ultrasonic energy vessel-sealing device. The remainder of the lobectomy was performed according to surgeon preference. A total of 424 PA branches were divided; 239 with the ultrasonic vessel-sealing device, 181 with endostaplers, and 4 with endoscopic clips.

Related Stories

Intraoperative, in-hospital, and 30-day post-operative bleeding and complications were observed. 1.3 percent of the PA branches divided with the ultrasonic vessel-sealing device and 2.2 percent of PA branches divided with endostaplers bled intraoperatively. Among the patients with seal failures, one patient required conversion to thoracotomy for vascular repair in the ultrasonic energy group. There was no postoperative bleeding from divided PA branches with either sealing method. One patient was re-operated for hemothorax from a bleeding bronchial artery. Mean and median length of stay was 4.1 and 3.8 days, respectively. There was no mortality at 30-days.

Preliminary results appear to show that use of an ultrasonic sealing device can decrease the rate of conversion to thoracotomy, resulting in safer and less-invasive procedures.

Lead author, Moishe Liberman, MD, PhD, of the Division of Thoracic Surgery, University of Montréal, explains, "This is an exciting new application of technology to enable minimally invasive lung surgery for the benefit of patients today and in the future. By promoting less invasive procedures, we promote quicker healing and reduce risks, resulting in improved outcomes for patients."

Source:

https://www.aats.org/

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study finds identical alcohol relapse rates among liver transplant recipients regardless of sobriety period
Johns Hopkins surgeons perform first-ever living donor HIV-to-HIV kidney transplant
Daily life disability before hip replacement may predict poor post-operative outcomes
Novel models and strategies for TB detection, elimination, and care
Lab-grown blood vessels provide hope for dialysis patients
New computer program predicts risk of life-threatening arrhythmias
Study reveals reasons for delay in pelvic organ prolapse treatment
Plastic surgeons and scientists develop synthetic soft tissue substitute with fewer side effects

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Uncovering the Structure of HIV Integrase to Inform Drug Discovery

In this interview Dr Kushol Gupta, Research Assistant Professor in the Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics at the Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania talks to News-Medical and Life Sciences about the importance of light scattering techniques for investigating structure and mechanism of action in his ongoing research into HIV integrase and the development of HIV therapeutics.

Uncovering the Structure of HIV Integrase to Inform Drug Discovery

Ensuring 100% Accuracy in Antibody Protein Sequencing

The purpose of antibody protein sequencing is to accurately deduce every single amino acid present in the primary sequence. This is an issue with isoleucine and leucine which have the same molecular weight. Rapid Novor has developed a technique to determine these with 100% accuracy.

Ensuring 100% Accuracy in Antibody Protein Sequencing

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Vicon and NOC support CURE International to create first gait lab in Ethiopia