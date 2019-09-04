Rutgers studies find link between poor oral health and cognitive decline, perceived stress

Oral health is an essential part of psychological well-being and overall health in older adults. Poor oral health is associated with decreased quality of life, depression, hypertension, and cognitive decline. Two Rutgers studies, co-authored by Darina Petrovsky, Bei Wu, and Weiyu Mao, and published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, explored the relationship between poor oral health and cognitive decline and the effects of perceived stress and social support on dry mouth among older Chinese Americans.

Researchers interviewed more than 2,700 Chinese Americans aged 60 and older and found that nearly 50 percent of study participants reported experiencing tooth symptoms, 25.5 percent reported dry mouth. In the first study, those who reported tooth symptoms experienced declines in cognition and episodic memory, often precursors to dementia. In the second study, the researchers found that stress increased symptoms of dry mouth, leading to poorer overall oral health.

Racial and ethnic minorities are particularly vulnerable to the negative consequences of poor oral health. Minorities have less access to preventive dental care that is further exacerbated by language barriers and low socioeconomic status. Older Chinese Americans are at particular risk for experiencing oral health symptoms due to lack of dental insurance or not visiting a dental clinic regularly."

XinQi Dong, director of Rutgers University's Institute for Health, Health Care Policy and Aging Research

According to Dong, the increasing oral health disease burdens among older Chinese immigrants point to the need for investigations of psychosocial factors due to the current emphasis on physical diseases and health behaviors in oral health.

"Efforts must be made to increase social support to alleviate stress and the resulting dry mouth issues reported by our study participants," Dong continued. "These efforts can help preserve older adults' health and well-being and limit cognitive decline."

Key findings:

  • 47.8 percent of older Chinese Americans reported having teeth symptoms; participants who reported teeth symptoms at baseline experienced their global cognition and episodic memory decline
  • 18.9 percent of older Chinese Americans reported gum symptoms.
  • 15.6 percent of older Chinese Americans reported teeth and gum symptoms.
  • 25.5 percent of older Chinese Americans reported dry mouth.
  • More perceived stress was associated with higher odds of dry mouth.

Related Stories

"These studies demonstrate the importance of examining immigrant oral health outcomes later in life to understand the specific type of outcomes of different cultural groups," said Dong. "The studies further serve as a call to action for policymakers to develop programs aimed at improving oral health preventative and dental care services in this high-risk population. Darina Petrovsky, first author, added, "Examining current oral health practices among older Chinese Americans is crucial for developing culturally-tailored interventions to promote oral health and ultimately mitigate cognitive decline."

"Poor oral health is a top concern among older Chinese Americans. In our study, the prevalence rate of dry mouth is followed by diabetes and heart disease. Our findings demonstrate the importance of studying the linkage between stress and dry mouth in this vulnerable population." said author Weiyu Mao, Assistant Professor, School of Social Work, University of Nevada, Reno.

"Support from family and friends could be protective against dry mouth symptoms in relation to stress; however, the potential overload of such support could be detrimental to oral health outcomes among older Chinese Americans." Mao continued. "Intervention strategies need to expand beyond the common risk factors, such as health conditions and health behaviors, and account for the psychosocial determinants, including stress and social support, to better promote oral health and reduce oral health disparities in this population."

"Our research raises critical awareness for dental and healthcare providers of the role of perceived stress in dry mouth symptoms," added Dong. "Working collaboratively, dental, and healthcare providers can better identify oral health symptoms as risk factors of cognitive decline in this fast-growing vulnerable population. The primary focus should include promoting optimal oral health and improving the quality of life."

Source:

Rutgers University

Journal reference:

Petrovsky, D.V et al. (2019) Oral Health Symptoms and Cognitive Function Among US Community‐Dwelling Chinese Older Adults. Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. doi.org/10.1111/jgs.15748.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Scientists find receptor protein in the brain that promotes stress resilience
Technostress linked to addiction for social media platforms
Oligodendrocytes play key role in determining individual’s resilience to stress
Teenagers exposed to air pollution show greater autonomic reactivity to social stress
Researchers discover how stress can decrease the desire to eat
Parenting stress may weaken mother-child communication, study shows
Using principles of mechanics and physics to identify state of individual cells
Genetic variant increases risk of addiction in the presence of childhood stress

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

There have been clear statements from regulatory bodies that have increased the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to go electronic with their records and ensure a high level of data integrity in all areas of the pharmaceutical industry.

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Enzyme induced by stress associated with liver cancer growth