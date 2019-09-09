Neuroscientists discover how brain rhythms organize our visual perception

To investigate how information of different visual features is processed in the brain, the neuroscientists from the German Primate Center - Leibniz Institute of Primate Research in Göttingen, Germany, the Iran University of Science and Technology and the Institute for Research in Fundamental Sciences in Tehran, Iran measured the activity of individual nerve cells in the brain of rhesus monkeys, while the animals performed a visual perception task. The monkeys were trained to report changes in moving patterns on a computer screen. Using hair-thin microelectrodes, which are painless for the animals, the researchers measured the electrical activity of groups of nerve cells. These signals continuously oscillate over a broad frequency spectrum.

The scientists recorded the activity in the brain area highly specialized for the processing of visual motion information. Using advanced signal processing techniques, they found that the activity of those nerve cells oscillates at high frequencies (around 200 cycles per second) and that these oscillations are linked to perception. "We observed that faster responses of the animals occurred whenever the nerve cells showed a stronger oscillatory activity at high frequencies, suggesting that these oscillations influence perception and action," explains Stefan Treue, head of the Cognitive Neuroscience Laboratory at the German Primate Center and one of the senior authors of the study.

Previous studies had shown that different visual aspects, such as the color and motion direction of visual objects, are analyzed in highly specialized, anatomically separate brain areas. These areas then transmit their information to high-level brain areas, where individual features are combined to form our unified percept of visual objects. It turns out that the brain region processing color information transmits information via a lower frequency (around 70 cycles per second) than the high-frequency transmission of the brain region processing motion signals. "Our computational analysis shows that high level regions could use these different frequencies to distinguish the source of neural activity representing the different features," explains Mohammad Bagher Khamechian, scientist at the Iran University of Science and Technology in Tehran and first author of the study.

The detailed knowledge of how the brain of rhesus monkeys enables perception as well as other complex cognitive functions provides insights about the same processes in the human brain.

The oscillatory activity of neurons plays a critical role for visual perception in humans and other primates. Understanding how exactly these activity patterns are controlled and combined, not only helps us to better understand the underlying neural correlates of conscious perception, but also may enable us to gain a better understanding of physiological deficits underlying disorders that involve perceptual errors, such as in schizophrenia and other neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases."

Stefan Treue, head of the Cognitive Neuroscience Laboratory at the German Primate Center

Source:

Deutsches Primatenzentrum (DPZ)/German Primate Center

Journal reference:

Khamechian, M.B. et al. (2019) Routing information flow by separate neural synchrony frequencies allows for “functionally labeled lines” in higher primate cortex. PNAS. doi.org/10.1073/pnas.1819827116.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Cracking the code of a recurrent brain cancer
Facial emotion recognition deficits may contribute to social isolation in individuals with TBI
Neurogenesis plays an underappreciated role in the progression of Alzheimer's
High-fat diets contribute to irregularities in hypothalamus region of the brain
Mesh electronics could make brain stimulation the new therapeutic norm
A factor that predicts prolonged survival in brain tumor uncovered
Neuroscientists reveal how our brain filters sounds
Lefthandedness genes change the way the brain develops

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

There have been clear statements from regulatory bodies that have increased the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to go electronic with their records and ensure a high level of data integrity in all areas of the pharmaceutical industry.

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Scientists discover brain areas for understanding metaphors in healthy and schizophrenic people