Liver mesenchymal stromal cells could be a better option for many therapeutic applications

Mesenchymal stromal cells from fat tissue and bone marrow are widely used in therapeutic trials for their anti-inflammatory qualities, but new Mayo Clinic research finds that liver cells may be of greater value.

The study, published in Liver Transplantation, finds that liver mesenchymal stromal cells have immunoregulatory qualities that make them more effective than similar cells derived from adipose, or fat, tissue and bone marrow.

This is very exciting, given that many ongoing trials around the world use mesenchymal stromal cells from bone marrow or fat tissue. If our findings are validated, liver mesenchymal stromal cells would be a much better option for those kinds of therapeutic applications."

Timucin Taner, M.D., Ph.D., a Mayo Clinic transplant surgeon, and the study's principal investigator and first author

Related Stories

The cells could be valuable in treating a wide range of diseases and conditions with underlying inflammation, such as organ rejection after transplantation, inflammatory bowel disease and other autoimmune disorders.

The liver is an immunologically active organ, and liver transplant recipients require much lower doses of anti-rejection medications than patients receiving other organs. "We have been interested in this phenomenon for a while, and have been studying the mechanisms of the liver's tolerance-inducing properties in transplant recipients," Dr. Taner says. "In this research, we found that liver mesenchymal stromal cells were much more potent than their counterparts from other tissues in their ability to control immune responses, which may explain why liver transplants are better tolerated."

It also may explain why the incidence of kidney rejection in patients who undergo a kidney-liver transplant is significantly lower than those of kidney-only transplant recipients. Similar results have been noted in other multiorgan transplants involving the liver, such as combined heart-liver transplants.

Mesenchymal stromal cells, which are found in most liver tissues, have a capacity to regulate inflammation and tissue repair mechanisms. For this study, liver mesenchymal stromal cells were generated in vitro from 12 biopsy specimens from people of various ages and both genders.

In each phase of experimentation, the liver mesenchymal stromal cells appeared superior to those from bone marrow and adipose tissue, regardless of the age or sex of the donor. Further research in humans will be needed to test the anti-inflammatory superiority of the cells, Dr. Taner says.

"We now need to go deeper and try to understand why and how liver mesenchymal stromal cells are different from mesenchymal stromal cells from other tissues," he says.

Source:

Mayo Clinic

Journal reference:

Taner, T., et al. (2020) Phenotypic, transcriptional and functional analysis of liver mesenchymal stromal cells and their immunomodulatory properties. Liver Transplantation. doi.org/10.1002/lt.25718.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Immune system contribution to tumor heterogeneity may influence liver cancer growth
Longevity protein SIRT6 also plays crucial role in burning and regulating liver fat metabolism
Study explores cost-effectiveness of transient elastography for detecting liver fibrosis
New research may help guide future treatment for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease
Study determines prevalence of fatty liver disease and fibrosis among young adults in the UK
UTHealth scientist receives NIH grants for liver injury research
Novel drug inhibits liver damage, obesity and glucose intolerance in mice fed with high-fat diet
Brazilian researchers create hepatic organoids by 3D bioprinting

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Applying Optical Filters to Neuroscience

News-Medical speak to Sarah Locknar, Ph.D, about how optical filters are being used to improve microscopic analysis within the field of neuroscience.

Applying Optical Filters to Neuroscience

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Scientists discover potential drug compounds that target common type of liver cancer