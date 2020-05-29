NUTRITION 2020 LIVE ONLINE releases featured materials

Press materials are now available for NUTRITION 2020 LIVE ONLINE, a dynamic virtual event showcasing new research findings and timely discussions on food and nutrition. The online meeting will be held June 1-4, 2020.

NUTRITION 2020 LIVE ONLINE is hosted by the American Society for Nutrition (ASN), the preeminent professional organization for nutrition research scientists and clinicians around the world. ASN's flagship meeting, Nutrition 2020, was canceled due to the impacts of COVID-19.

NUTRITION 2020 LIVE ONLINE is free for all registrants. Simply create an account and get ready to enjoy streaming and on-demand content starting June 1.

Explore the full schedule, virtual abstract presentations, and on demand content to see all the exciting research topics that will be covered at NUTRITION 2020 LIVE ONLINE.

Materials are embargoed until June 1, 12 p.m. EDT, unless otherwise noted.

Leaders Call for 'Moonshot' on Nutrition Research (6/2, 2:30 p.m. EDT)
Science and policy experts urge coordinated research in face of national nutrition crisis

Experts Debate Saturated Fat Consumption Guidelines for Americans (6/3, 10:30 a.m. EDT)
Researchers weigh the evidence on saturated fat and heart disease

Dieting? Studies Weigh In on Opportunities and Risks
Progress and pitfalls in understanding the best way to lose excess weight

Study Pinpoints Top Sources of Empty Calories for Children and Teens
Children of all ages are consuming high amounts of added sugars and solid fats

Do Warning Labels Help People Choose Healthier Drinks?
Researchers examined more than 20 studies to find out if sugary drink warnings work

Playing Video Games Linked with Unhealthy Behaviors for College Men
Findings point to importance of educating gamers about healthy eating and exercise

Researchers Identify Seasonal Peaks for Foodborne Infections
New analysis approach could help identify when and where to conduct food safety inspections

Eating Whole Grains Could Help Lower Diabetes Risk
Large analysis looks at which types of carbohydrates affect risk of developing type 2 diabetes

Source:

American Society for Nutrition

