Simple skin test can accurately identify Parkinson's disease, research shows

New research shows a simple skin test can accurately identify Parkinson's disease, demonstrating for the first time the feasibility of the method. Currently diagnosed by clinical signs and symptoms but only definitively diagnosed at autopsy, Parkinson's disease is commonly misdiagnosed early in the disease course, complicating clinical trials of potential treatments.

The study, published in the scientific journal Movement Disorders, shows how a chemical assay can detect clumping of the protein alpha-synuclein in skin samples to help diagnose Parkinson's disease (PD). The study's authors said using the assay can lead to earlier detection of PD and better clinical trials.

"Since there's no easy and reliable test available for the early diagnosis of Parkinson's disease at present, we think there will be a lot interest in the potential use of skin samples for diagnosis," said Anumantha Kanthasamy, Distinguished Professor of Biomedical Sciences at Iowa State and lead author of the study.

The researchers conducted a blinded study of 50 skin samples provided by the Arizona Study of Aging and Neurodegenerative Disorders (AZSAND)/Brain and Body Donation Program based at Banner Sun Health Research Institute. Half of the skin samples came from patients with Parkinson's disease and half came from people without neurologic disease. Using the protein assay correctly diagnosed 24/25 Parkinson's disease patients and only 1/25 controls had the protein clumping. Dr. Charles Adler, M.D., professor of neurology at Mayo Clinic Arizona, a co-investigator of the study, notes that "these results indicate tremendously high sensitivity and specificity which is critical for a diagnostic test."

The clinical diagnostic accuracy for early-stage PD has been quite poor, only around 50-70%. And since clinical trials really need to be done at an early stage to avoid further brain damage, they have been critically hampered because they have been including large percentages of people who may not actually have the disease. Improving clinical diagnostic accuracy is, in my view, the very first thing we need to do in order to find new useful treatments for PD."

Dr. Thomas Beach, MD, co-investigator of the study and head of the Civin Laboratory at Banner Sun Health Research Institute

Related Stories

The research centers on a method known as the real-time quaking induced conversion assay, a test that was originally developed to detect mad cow disease. Kanthasamy's laboratory has spent several years optimizing the assay for detecting misfolded proteins in similar human and animal disorders. Parkinson's disease arises from misfolded alpha-synuclein proteins that accumulate in the brain leading to neuronal damage. Adler and Beach have led research in AZSAND that has found these misfolded alpha-synuclein proteins also collect in other body tissues as well, including the skin.

Kanthasamy said testing skin samples could lead to earlier detection of Parkinson's disease. Earlier diagnosis could allow physicians to test therapeutic strategies designed to slow or prevent the development of advanced symptoms, he said.

Source:

Iowa State University

Journal reference:

Manne, S., et al. (2020) Blinded RT‐QuIC Analysis of α‐Synuclein Biomarker in Skin Tissue from Parkinson's Disease Patients. Movement Disorders. doi.org/10.1002/mds.28242.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study reveals a promising treatment for Parkinson's disease
Scientists elucidate cause for Parkinson's disease and identify potential treatments
Existence of brain-first and body-first Parkinson’s disease subtypes
Physical exercise protocol can mitigate the severity of Parkinson's disease
Parkinson's disease is an independent risk factor for dying from COVID-19, study suggests
Innovative approach for identifying new molecules to help track progression of Parkinson's
Anti-inflammatory drugs may hold the potential to alleviate Parkinson's disease, study suggests
Experts review common and vexing issues affecting people with Parkinson's disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Fecal transplants, the secret to eternal youth

In this interview, News-Medical speaks to researchers about their latest research which could reveal the secret to eternal youth, fecal transplants.

Fecal transplants, the secret to eternal youth

Why do we need sleep?

In this interview, Dr. Gina Poe speaks to News-Medical about why we sleep, and the importance of REM sleep for brain development.

Why do we need sleep?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers describe details of protein linked to genetically inherited Parkinson's disease