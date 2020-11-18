Aggressive COVID testing minimize the spread of disease among students

An aggressive COVID-19 surveillance and testing effort at Duke University was highly effective in minimizing the spread of the disease among students on campus, according to a case study appearing Tuesday in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

The successful Duke campaign was launched before the start of the semester. Ahead of arriving on campus, all enrolled students were required to self-quarantine for 14 days, sign a code of conduct pledge to obey mask-wearing and social distancing guidelines and have a COVID test.

Once classes started, the university conducted regular surveillance testing using pooled samples to conserve resources, daily symptom self-monitoring, contact tracing with quarantine, and regular testing for those who were symptomatic or had been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

The result: The average per-capita infection prevalence among students was lower than in the surrounding community, and large outbreaks seen on other campuses were avoided. Overall, combined testing approaches identified 84 cases among students, with 51% occurring among asymptomatic people.

Our experience at Duke shows that combined risk reduction strategies and surveillance testing can significantly lower transmissions on college campuses and beyond."

Thomas Denny, Study Lead Author and Professor of Medicine, School of Medicine, Duke University

Denny is also a chief operating office at the Duke Human Vaccine Institute.

Denny said the Duke experience relied on a combination of strategies. In addition to the testing and quarantining before students arrived on campus, the measures included:

Related Stories

  • Creating a smartphone app for daily symptom self-monitoring and reporting;
  • Having students living on campus conduct twice-weekly tests themselves, using kits with prelabeled tubs, swabs and specimen bags; off-campus students tested at least once a week;
  • Strategically locating sites across campus to collect testing samples from students;
  • Batching samples in a process called pooled testing, with five samples grouped and analyzed for the presence of the virus. Batches that registered positives were then broken into individual samples and tested separately to identify the source of the positive. The Duke Human Vaccine Institute processed 80,000 samples from August-October.

"By late summer there were still things we didn't fully understand about SARS-CoV-2 transmission, so there was some uncertainty going into the fall semester," said Steve Haase, associate professor in Duke's departments of Biology and Medicine.

"Over the course of the semester we've learned many things, including that it is possible to limit the spread of the virus and create a safer environment for our students to have that invaluable on-campus learning experience."

"Thanks to the collaboration of literally hundreds of dedicated individuals, along with the high level of engagement by our students, we have had a very positive fall," said co-author Kyle Cavanaugh, vice president of Administration at Duke University.

"Our dynamic surveillance testing strategy has served as a key component of our experience that has also included very high compliance with masking, social distancing and other key public health behaviors."

Source:

Duke University Medical Center

Posted in: Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

‘A great day for science and humanity’; Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is found to be 90% effective
Researchers compare rhesus and cynomolgus macaques for SARS-CoV-2 vaccine trials
New method could help increase effectiveness of vaccines against coronavirus
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine nearly 95% effective
Children's DTP vaccine may provide cross-immunity for COVID-19
Rhesus monkeys and cats potential spillover reservoirs for COVID-19 virus
Study: Genetically edited form of herpes simplex virus outperforms leading vaccine candidate
Will an effective COVID-19 vaccine return life to normal in the US?

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

In this interview, Dr. Yinang Jiang discusses ACROBiosystems and their efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and the search for a vaccine

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
COVID-19 mortality rate declines significantly in Sweden