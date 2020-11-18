Study shows how air pollution exposures affect mental health in older people

In a study of women aged 80 years and older, living in locations with higher exposures to air pollution was associated with increased depressive symptoms. The findings are published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.

When looking at individual air pollutants, a team led by investigators from of the University of Southern California found that long-term exposure to nitrogen dioxide or fine particulate air pollution was associated with increased depressive symptoms, but with only a small effect. Results also suggested that depressive symptoms might play a role in linking long-term air pollution exposure to memory decline more than 10 years after the exposure.

This is the first study showing how air pollution exposures affect depressive symptoms as well as the interrelationship between the symptoms and subsequent memory decline that had not been found in older people aged less than 80 years."

Andrew Petkus, PhD., Lead Author

Senior author Jiu-Chiuan Chen, MD, ScD, added, "We know late-life exposures to ambient air pollutants accelerate brain aging and increase the dementia risk, but our new findings suggest the oldest-old populations may respond to air pollution neurotoxicity in a different way that needs to be investigated further."

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Petkus, A.J., et al. (2020) Air Pollution and the Dynamic Association Between Depressive Symptoms and Memory in Oldest‐Old Women. Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. doi.org/10.1111/jgs.16889.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Innovative nature-based solutions to reduce urban air pollution
Study estimates the proportion of COVID-19 deaths due to air pollution
Study shows air pollution drives demand for food delivery services
COVID-19 lockdown has not reduced the level of toxic fine particles in Scotland
Long-term exposure to urban air pollution may make COVID-19 more deadly
Exposure to air pollution during fetal period, early life linked with higher blood pressure
Pandemic restrictions reduced global NO2 concentrations by nearly 20%, shows study
Pollution exposure associated with stroke risk in people with atrial fibrillation

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

In this interview, Dr. Yinang Jiang discusses ACROBiosystems and their efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and the search for a vaccine

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Increasing levels of light pollution could impact transmission of diseases through mosquitoes