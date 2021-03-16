Study suggests daily testing instead of self-isolation for contacts of SARS-CoV-2 cases

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic is far from over, as skyrocketing cases are reported in many countries. Health experts reiterate the importance of mitigating the viral spread.

One way to rapidly detect people infected with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is testing. From there, positive individuals will be isolated to control the spread of the virus.

Researchers at the University of Bristol and Public Health England with NHS Test and Trace initiated a pilot study wherein contacts of people with confirmed COVID-19 patients were provided the option of self-isolating for 10 to 14 days or doing lateral flow device antigen tests at home.

In the study, which appeared in the pre-print server medRxiv*, the researchers aimed to evaluate the acceptability and engagement with the daily testing as an alternative to self-isolation. They found that daily testing is acceptable and may help promote adherence to self-isolation.

Background of the study

Many countries that succeeded in stemming the spread of SARS-CoV-2 implemented mass testing and prompt isolation of cases. It is crucial to identify virus carriers, especially close contacts of positive patients, to reduce viral transmission.

In the United Kingdom, which reports surging cases, efforts to reduce the spread of SARS-CoV-2 have focused on isolating people who display symptoms of COVID-19, those who test positive for the virus, and their close contacts.

Though these are practical measures, they may put a substantial burden on the people involved. Self-isolation may impact people emotionally, socially, financially, and psychologically.

When people are flagged as close contacts of a positive SARS-CoV-2 case, they are required to self-isolate for 10 days. This means that they cannot leave their home except for medical appointments.

Finding a better way to detect infected close contacts could help reduce the time needed to self-isolate.

One alternative to self-isolating is for close contacts to go through a daily coronavirus test using a lateral flow device. If the test result is negative, the individual can continue daily activities for 24 hours, including going out for errands, provided that they adhere to infection control measures. For a positive result, the individual must self-isolate for 10 days immediately.

The method, when used properly, could reduce the need for testing and reduce the overall number of days people spend in self-isolation.

The study

In the study, the researchers evaluated a pilot study that involved an online cross-sectional survey of COVID-19 patients’ close contacts. The individuals were invited to participate in seven days of daily antigen testing as an alternative to self-isolation.

Preference for daily testing or self-isolating, by isolation group

The team aims to investigate if the offer of daily testing would motivate positive COVID-19 patients to provide details about more of their contacts to test and trace, understand the common reasons for accepting daily testing, and assess the levels of adherence to the rules and policies during self-isolation.

To arrive at the study findings, the team used a comparison group of contacts who were not offered daily testing and underwent self-isolation. They assessed survey answers from those who participated in the pilot study and who completed the questionnaire.

They found that the participants accepted the idea of daily testing. About 52 percent of the respondents said that they would be more likely to report details of people they had been in contact with after getting a positive result if they knew that their contacts would be given a choice of daily testing.

Further, 19 percent of the participants reported that they left the house on the days they were trying to self-isolate. Meanwhile, after a negative result, 13 percent of the respondents reported increasing their contacts, but 58 percent said they had fewer risky contacts.

The study findings show that daily testing is potentially acceptable. This way, people who test positive for COVID-19 will be willing to report all their contacts and details because they knew that daily testing would be offered instead of 10 to 14 days of self-isolation.

Though the results are promising and may help promote adherence to self-isolation, some people may misinterpret getting a negative test result. Hence, proper information dissemination is vital for people to still adhere to public health measures.

“Future research should examine attitudes and behavior in a context where infection levels are lower, testing is more familiar, much of the population has been vaccinated, and restrictions on activity have been reduced,” the team explained.

To date, the total number of COVID-19 cases globally has topped 120 million globally. About 2.65 million people have died, and 68 million have recovered.

*Important Notice

medRxiv publishes preliminary scientific reports that are not peer-reviewed and, therefore, should not be regarded as conclusive, guide clinical practice/health-related behavior, or treated as established information.