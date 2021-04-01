Researchers identify potential trigger of Crohn's disease

People living with the often-debilitating effects of Crohn's disease may finally gain some relief, thanks to ground-breaking research led by McMaster University.

McMaster investigator Brian Coombes said his team identified a strain of adherent-invasive E-coli (AIEC) that is strongly implicated in the condition and is often found in the intestines of people with Crohn's disease.

If you examine the gut lining of patients with Crohn's disease, you will find that around 70 to 80 per cent of them test positive for AIEC bacteria, but one of the things we don't understand is why."

Brian Coombes, Professor and Chair, Department of Biochemistry and Biomedical Sciences, McMaster University

Related Stories

"We believe that AIEC is a potential trigger of Crohn's disease."

By mutating every gene in a particular strain of AIEC and testing how those mutants grow in mice, the researchers were able to pinpoint which genes allowed the bacteria to freely colonize the gut linings of people with Crohn's disease.

AIEC bacteria grow in a biofilm that coats cells lining the intestinal wall, protecting them from both the immune system and antibiotics. In this research, the team identified a critical protein structure on the surface of the bacteria that allow them to grow in biofilms.

Coombes said Crohn's disease is caused by the immune system's inability to "switch off" its inflammatory response to gut bacteria. Symptoms include severe diarrhoea, fatigue, weight loss and malnutrition.

Current treatments focus on easing the inflammation, but do not address the root cause of the condition.

"New therapies are on the way - we are one step closer to figuring out how this Crohn's disease-associated bacteria lives in the gut and when we do that, we can develop new treatments," said Coombes.

The team's findings were led by postdoctoral fellow, Wael Elhenawy and published in Nature Communications.

Source:

McMaster University

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Research suggests SARS-CoV-2 vaccine distribution strategy focusing on where virus spreads more easily
Delayed second dose strategy with mRNA vaccines may reduce COVID-19 mortality, say researchers
Deforestation in the Amazon increases diversity of antibiotic-resistant bacteria
Researchers study prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 UK variant at University of Texas
Bacteria residing within tumor cells can boost cancer immunotherapy
Swiss research shows clusters of SARS-CoV-2 infection are rare within school classes
Adults carrying MRSA bacteria are twice as likely to die within the next decade
New research proposes innovative antibody-based treatment to prevent SARS-CoV-2 viral entry

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Challenges In The Cell-Free Production of Biologics

In this interview, News-Medical talks to David Mace, CEO at SwiftScale Biologics, about the work they do in cell-free synthesis, their partnership with Sartorius and the biologics field as a whole.

Challenges In The Cell-Free Production of Biologics

World-first treatment for oral cancer

Professor Mark McGurk speaks to News-Medical about his groundbreaking research that has led to the discovery of a world-first treatment for oral cancer.

World-first treatment for oral cancer

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Research finds polymerase of SARS-CoV-2 can adopt an alternative structure