COVID-19 vaccination elicits broader antibody response to SARS-CoV-2 spike than infection

A collaborative study published on the preprint server bioRxiv* demonstrates that antibodies generated in response to messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA)-based coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccination target more epitopes across the viral spike protein as compared to that targeted by infection-induced antibodies.

Study: Comprehensive characterization of the antibody responses to SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein after infection and/or vaccination. Image Credit: Kateryna Kon / Shutterstock.com

Background

The combination of mass vaccination with non-pharmaceutical control measures like mask-wearing and physical distancing is the best possible way to bring an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. Multiple potential vaccines are currently rolling out in many countries across the globe. In the United States, more than 50% of the adult population have already been vaccinated mostly by either of the two mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines, BNT162b2 (Pfizer/BioNTech) and mRNA-1273 (Moderna).

Several studies have highlighted the potency of these vaccines in preventing the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection, severe disease, and mortality. However, it is still uncertain whether these vaccines can retain their antiviral efficacy against newly emerging variants of SARS-CoV-2.  

Studies on endemic coronaviruses have shown that continuous evolution of the spike protein through mutations can facilitate the virus escape from neutralizing antibodies induced by natural infection. Similarly, some recent studies have shown that the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant can induce breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated individuals, thus highlighting the possibility of emerging escape mutations. Routine monitoring of vaccine efficacy is thus important to better manage the pandemic.

In the current study, the scientists have characterized the dynamics of antibody response induced by mRNA COVID-19 vaccination or natural SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Study design

The scientists used phage peptide libraries and deep mutational scanning (phage-DMS) to identify spike-specific epitopes and escape sites for antibodies induced by vaccination, infection, or both. To identify potential escape mutations within the epitope regions, antibody binding of wild-type peptides was compared to that of mutated peptides.

Epitope profiling

The analysis was conducted using serum samples obtained from mRNA-1273-vaccinated, BNT162b2-vaccinated, or SARS-CoV-2-infected individuals, as well as, from vaccinated individuals with a history of COVID-19.

The findings revealed that the most commonly targeted epitopes across the study population include N-terminal and C-terminal domains (NTD and CTD, respectively) in the spike S1 subunit, as well as fusion peptide and heptad-repeat regions in the spike S2 subunit.

Related Stories

More specifically, fusion peptide and heptad-repeat regions appear to be the most frequently targeted epitopes in mildly infected, unvaccinated individuals. In contrast, antibodies generated in response to vaccination or severe infection target all four epitopes identified. Interestingly, antibodies obtained from infection- and vaccination-naïve individuals showed occasional cross-reactivity to fusion peptide and heptad-repeat regions, thereby indicating that these epitopes are conserved between SARS-CoV-2 and endemic coronaviruses.

Antibodies generated in response to mild infection showed significantly higher binding to the fusion peptide. In contrast, vaccination- or severe infection-induced antibodies showed significantly higher binding to NTD, CTD, and heptad-repeat regions.

The study did not observe any significant impact of age, vaccine dosage, vaccine type, and timepoint since the last vaccination/symptom onset on the epitope binding efficiency of antibodies.

Sites of escape within epitopes  

NTD and CTD

The analysis of spike-specific mutations responsible for antibody escape revealed that the majority of vaccine-induced antibodies are highly sensitive to mutations located at the extreme C-terminal portion of the NTD and the region located between NTD and spike receptor-binding domain (RBD).

The N-terminal portion of the CTD was identified as the most dominant epitope for vaccine-induced antibodies. Within this epitope, two sites were identified as potential escape sites in most of the samples.

The unique escape profile induced by vaccination across individuals appeared to change over time.

Fusion peptide

Antibodies induced by both infection and vaccination showed sensitivity to four sites within the fusion peptide epitope. However, in infected individuals, no change in escape profile was observed after vaccination.

In infection-naïve individuals, vaccination-induced distinct escape profiles within the fusion peptide epitope.

Heptad-repeat regions

Distinct escape profiles were identified within the heptad-repeat region epitope in previously infected, unvaccinated individuals. In contrast, a unique escape profile was identified in vaccinated individuals with or without previous infection.

Study significance

The current study identifies four major epitopes outside the spike RBD that are targeted by vaccination- and severe infection-induced antibodies. However, antibodies induced by mild infection targets only two of these epitopes. This indicates that COVID-19 vaccination induces a comparatively broader antibody response than natural infection.

*Important notice

bioRxiv publishes preliminary scientific reports that are not peer-reviewed and, therefore, should not be regarded as conclusive, guide clinical practice/health-related behavior, or treated as established information.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Disease/Infection News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta

Written by

Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta

Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta is a science communicator who believes in spreading the power of science in every corner of the world. She has a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree and a Master's of Science (M.Sc.) in biology and human physiology. Following her Master's degree, Sanchari went on to study a Ph.D. in human physiology. She has authored more than 10 original research articles, all of which have been published in world renowned international journals.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha. (2021, October 11). COVID-19 vaccination elicits broader antibody response to SARS-CoV-2 spike than infection. News-Medical. Retrieved on October 11, 2021 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20211011/COVID-19-vaccination-elicits-broader-antibody-response-to-SARS-CoV-2-spike-than-infection.aspx.

  • MLA

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha. "COVID-19 vaccination elicits broader antibody response to SARS-CoV-2 spike than infection". News-Medical. 11 October 2021. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20211011/COVID-19-vaccination-elicits-broader-antibody-response-to-SARS-CoV-2-spike-than-infection.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha. "COVID-19 vaccination elicits broader antibody response to SARS-CoV-2 spike than infection". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20211011/COVID-19-vaccination-elicits-broader-antibody-response-to-SARS-CoV-2-spike-than-infection.aspx. (accessed October 11, 2021).

  • Harvard

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha. 2021. COVID-19 vaccination elicits broader antibody response to SARS-CoV-2 spike than infection. News-Medical, viewed 11 October 2021, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20211011/COVID-19-vaccination-elicits-broader-antibody-response-to-SARS-CoV-2-spike-than-infection.aspx.

Suggested Reading

A new SARS-CoV-2 variant (B.1.1.523) capable of escaping immune protections
Structure of monoclonal antibody that can potently neutralize SARS-CoV-2 and variants of concern
Immune response to SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern after natural infection or vaccination
COVID-19 vaccination reduces risk and duration of SARS-CoV-2 infection
Comparison of Pfizer, Moderna, J&J, AZ vaccines for neutralization titer, against Delta and other variants
Does SARS-CoV-2 natural infection immunity better protect against the Delta variant than vaccination?
SARS-CoV-2 infection and severity are strongly associated with nasal microbiota
Sero-epidemiological insights into pathways to COVID-19 immunity

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Moderna COVID vaccine booster dose results in immune memory