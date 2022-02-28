Computer model warns about the negative consequences of diabetes treatment for some cancers

Using computer drug simulations, researchers have found that doctors need to be wary of prescribing a particular treatment for all types of cancer and patients.

The drug, called metformin, has traditionally been prescribed for diabetes but has been used in clinical settings as a cancer treatment in recent years.

The researchers say while metformin shows great promise, it also has negative consequences for some types of cancers.

Metformin is a wonder drug, and we are just beginning to understand all its possible benefits,Doctors need to examine the value of the drug on a case-by-case basis, because for some cancers and some patient profiles, it may actually have the opposite of the intended effect by protecting tumor cells against stress."

Mehrshad Sadria, PhD Candidate in Applied Mathematics, University of Waterloo

Related Stories

The computer-simulated treatments use models that replicate both the drug and the cancerous cells in a virtual environment. Such models can give clinical trials in humans a considerable head-start and can provide insights to medical practitioners that would take much longer to be discovered in the field.

"In clinical settings, drugs can sometimes be prescribed in a trial and error manner," said Anita Layton, professor of applied mathematics and Canada 150 Research Chair in mathematical biology and medicine at Waterloo. "Our mathematical models help accelerate clinical trials and remove some of the guesswork. What we see with this drug is that it can do a lot of good but needs more study."

The researchers say their work shows the importance of precision medicine when considering the use of metformin for cancer and other diseases. Precision medicine is an approach that assumes each patient requires individualized medical assessment and treatment.

"Diseases and treatments are complicated," Sadria said. "Everything about the patient matters, and even small differences can have a big impact on the effect of a drug, such as age, gender, genetic and epigenetic profiles. All these things are important and can affect a patient's drug outcome. In addition, no one drug works for everyone, so doctors need to take a close look at each patient when considering treatments like metformin."

Source:

University of Waterloo

Journal reference:

Sadria, M., et al. (2022) The mixed blessing of AMPK signaling in Cancer treatments. BMC Cancer. doi.org/10.1186/s12885-022-09211-1

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study finds the optimal duration of treatments for patients with high-risk prostate cancer
New combination treatment strategy for managing metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer
New trial aims to test a non-invasive treatment for early-stage liver cancer
3D model of living brain cancer developed as a potential alternative for drug testing without animals
ecancer's pioneering initiative aims to improve the care of cancer patients in poorest countries
Study on Omicron related mortality in cancer patients during recent COVID wave
Researchers highlight the extent to which NAFLD and diabetes jointly occur worldwide
Unexpected discovery could open the door to new treatment for small-cell lung cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Mapping cells to understand vascular disease

In this interview, we speak to Dr. Ethan Winkler and Dr. Tomasz Nowakowski about their latest research which illustrated the interplay between vascular and immune cells that contributes to brain hemorrhage.

Mapping cells to understand vascular disease

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Targeting a specific protein can help prevent or delay prostate cancer progression