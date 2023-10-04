FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies President and CEO Lars Petersen appoints Maja Pedersen as Chief Quality Officer

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies President and CEO Lars Petersen today announced a new strategic leadership appointment to support the company through its next growth phase.

Maja Pedersen has been appointed as Chief Quality Officer (CQO), effective immediately. This strategic appointment reinforces FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies’ unwavering commitment to quality. She will report to President and CEO Lars Petersen and will serve as a member of the executive leadership team, leading the company's global quality team.

Pedersen is a veteran executive with 20 years of leadership experience in the life sciences and biopharma space serving senior leadership positions in quality assurance and control, regulatory affairs and external manufacturing. Pedersen returns to FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies from Biogen where she most recently served as the Global Head of External Manufacturing overseeing the entire CDMO network. Prior to that, she served as the Head of Quality and Qualified Person, where she was responsible for the successful startup of large-scale manufacturing capabilities and securing commercial manufacturing licenses for lifesaving products with both FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies and Biogen.

“We are pleased to welcome back Maja Pedersen to FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies to lead our global quality initiatives,” said Lars Petersen, president and chief executive officer, FUJFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies. “She has tremendous experience driving a quality culture with focus on patients and with a firm belief in quality as an enabler which has proven to deliver results in strong quality ownership across functions.”