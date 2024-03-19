Study reveals new strategy to improve and accelerate recovery from muscle injuries

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Mar 19 2024University of Barcelona

Muscle injuries are common in the active population, and they cause the majority of player leaves in the world of sport. Depending on the severity, recovery of muscle function is quite slow and may require surgery, medication and rehabilitation. Now, a study led by the University of Barcelona reveals a strategy to improve and accelerate recovery from muscle injuries that has potential application in the sports and health sector in general.

This is the first study to provide scientific evidence for faster and more effective recovery from muscle injuries through intermittent exposure to low oxygen availability (hypoxia) in a low-barometric pressure (hypobaric) chamber that simulates high-altitude geographic conditions.

The new approach is important for the recovery of athletes — especially in the competitive elite — but also to mitigate the socio-economic impact of the loss of work productivity caused by these injuries on the active population.

The study, carried out with animal models, has been published in the Journal of Physiology. The authors of the study are the experts Garoa Santoildes, Teresa Pagès, Joan Ramon Torrella and Ginés Viscor, from the Department of Cell Biology, Physiology and Immunology of the UB's Faculty of Biology.

Why does hypoxia help to regenerate injured muscle?

Hypobaric chambers have long been used to improve physical fitness in high-performance sports (mountaineers, climbers, etc.) and in professional sectors (high-altitude mining, astronomical observation, border control). In hypobaric hypoxia conditions, the body is exposed to a low atmospheric pressure environment in which cells take up less oxygen and generate a physiological response. The beneficial effects of intermittent hypoxia exposure on the body are well described, but its potential applications in biomedicine are still being explored.

The study indicates that any type of muscle injury could recover more quickly with intermittent exposure to hypobaric hypoxia (simulated altitude), but probably also myotendinous injuries could accelerate their recovery."

Professor Ginés Viscor, head of the Adaptive Physiology Group: Hypoxia, Exercise and Health at the UB

In tissues, hypoxia causes local activation of the HIF (hypoxia-induced factor) pathway, which is a sensor of oxygenation levels. "When the amount of oxygen reaching the cells is not sufficient, the HIF protein acts as a switch that activates a series of changes in metabolic pathways to compensate for this deficit," explains Professor Garoa Santocildes.

Among other pathways, the HIF protein activates the proliferation of more capillary vessels through endothelial growth factor (VEGF), a process that would bring more growth factors, metabolic substrates and oxygen to the muscle level to support the muscle regeneration process after injury.

Related Stories

As Professor Teresa Pagès explains, "in parallel, the HIF protein would also enhance the synthesis of specific proteins, the activity of some enzymes and the efficiency of the mitochondria, which are the cell organelles that supply energy for cellular functions".

Muscle injuries and therapies: a paradigm shift

In approaching muscle injuries, the classical view of RICE therapy (Rest, Ice, Compression and Elevation) has evolved towards a more holistic and active view, known as PEACE (Protection, Elevation, Avoid NSADs, Compression, Education) and LOVE (Load Management, Optimism, Vascularization, Exercise).

"All this has meant a major paradigm shift in the field of muscle injury recovery," says Professor Joan Ramon Torrella. "Exposure to hypobaric hypoxia — the expert continues — is fully compatible with this new paradigm, and could even contribute to improving the effects of emerging therapies to accelerate the recovery of injured muscle".

Therapy based on exposure to low concentrations of oxygen could also help to explore new treatments for pathophysiological injuries. Thus, it would be important to test whether hypoxia can counteract the muscle atrophy typical of sarcopenia — a disease characterised by loss of muscle mass and strength — through the processes involved in muscle recovery (capillary proliferation, more effective oxidative metabolism, etc.).

"In these cases, hypobaric hypoxia intervention would most likely be improved if combined with individualised strength and endurance exercise activities. Even its application in the recovery of patients with persistent COVID-19 syndrome could be improved," the team concludes.

Source:

University of Barcelona

Journal reference:

Santocildes, G., et al. (2023). Simulated altitude is medicine: intermittent exposure to hypobaric hypoxia and cold accelerates injured skeletal muscle recovery. The Journal of Physiology. doi.org/10.1113/jp285398.

Posted in: Cell Biology | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Unraveling the complexities of muscle repair in diabetes: A call for targeted research and therapies
Does vitamin D have protective role against COVID-19?
Could vitamin D levels be associated with lower back pain?
Microfluidic chips advance neurodegenerative disease research
Zika virus detected in Singapore neighborhood: 15 cases spark renewed vigilance
Can postbiotics improve athletic performance and recovery?
Can the modulation of the gut microbiome using a prebiotic improve muscle function and cognition?
Is air pollution associated with increased incidence of myocardial infarction and cardiogenic shock?

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Nutrition's crucial role in Alzheimer's progression revealed