New study reveals how GLP-1 receptor agonists enhance preingestive fullness

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS)Jun 27 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

GLP-1 receptor agonists promote the feeling of fullness before eating via neurons in the dorsomedial hypothalamus, according to a new study. The findings offer new insights into the neural pathways by which GLP-1 receptor agonists increase the feeling of fullness to prevent overconsumption of food, which is key in mitigating obesity. Glucagon-like-peptide-1 (GLP-1) plays an important role in signaling the feeling of fullness after eating.

Preingestive satiation is a phenomenon that occurs before actual food intake, allowing animals to regulate internal status and prepare for changes. Recently, GLP-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1RAs) have proven effective in treating obesity by affecting food cognition, diminishing hypothalamic responses to food cues, and altering food palatability perception. These findings suggest that GLP-1RAs may play a role in preingestive satiation to control food intake. However, the central mechanisms underlying these effects are poorly understood, and the targets of GLP-1RAs remain controversial.

Here, Kyu Sik Kim and colleagues present the results of a phase-specific clinical trial involving obese individuals. Kim et al. conducted satiation surveys at baseline, pre-ingestive, and ingestive phases, with or without GLP-1RA treatment. The results showed that GLP-1RA treatment consistently increased the satiation index (overall feeling of fullness) across all phases, while the control group showed a decline from baseline to pre-ingestive phase.

Related Stories

In the pre-ingestive phase, GLP-1RA significantly increased the satiation index compared to baseline, enhancing prospective food ingestion, food reward, and motivation satiation indices. Through analysis of human and mouse brain samples, Kim et al. identified neural circuits in the dorsomedial hypothalamus that interact with these agonists to induce dampening of the desire for food. Optogenetic manipulation of these neurons caused satiation and calcium imaging demonstrated their active involvement in encoding preingestive satiation.

Source:

American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS)

Journal reference:

Kim, K. S., et al. (2024) GLP-1 increases preingestive satiation via hypothalamic circuits in mice and humans. Science. doi.org/10.1126/science.adj2537.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Vitamin D receptor polymorphism found to influence COVID-19 severity
Treating obesity using glucagon-like peptide-1-directed N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor inhibition
Study reveals early immune responses to SARS-CoV-2, offering insights for future COVID-19 treatments
Vitamin D receptor presence in breast cancer tumors linked to better survival outcomes
Differences in effectiveness among antihyperglycemic drugs on dementia risk identified in recent study
Enhanced weight loss outcomes with GLP-1 analogues and bupropion/naltrexone combination
New research sheds light on how GLP-1 obesity drugs may change food cravings
Safety-focused summary of GLP-1 receptor agonists in diabetes, obesity, and beyond

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
GLP-1 receptor agonists effective for weight loss in obesity without diabetes