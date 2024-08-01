Novel anti-tuberculosis compound targets bacterial membrane protein

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Heinrich-Heine University DuesseldorfAug 1 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Researchers from Heinrich Heine University Düsseldorf (HHU) and the University of Duisburg-Essen (UDE) have together succeeded in identifying and synthesizing a group of molecules that can act against the cause of tuberculosis in a new way. In the scientific journal Cell Chemical Biology, they describe that the so-called callyaerins act against the infectious disease by employing a fundamentally different mechanism compared to antibiotic agents used to date.

The infectious disease tuberculosis is caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis (for short: M. tuberculosis). More than ten million people contract the disease worldwide every year. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 1.6 million people died of tuberculosis in 2021 alone. This makes it one of the most significant infectious diseases and, in particular in countries with inadequate healthcare systems, it represents a serious threat to the population.

Over time, M. tuberculosis has developed resistance to many antibiotics, making treatment increasingly difficult. There are currently only a few drugs available that are effective against resistant strains. Researchers are therefore seeking new antibacterial compounds and mechanisms of action as a basis for the development of completely new drugs.

A research team headed by Professor Dr Rainer Kalscheuer from the Institute of Pharmaceutical Biology and Biotechnology at HHU and Professor Dr Markus Kaiser from the Center of Medical Biotechnology at UDE has identified one such fundamentally new approach involving callyaerins. Chemically, these natural substances of marine origin are classed as so-called cyclopeptides.

"We have succeeded in chemically synthesizing the substance that occurs naturally in marine sponges in order to test its effect on tuberculosis bacteria in cell cultures. This has enabled us to produce new, more potent derivatives that do not exist in nature. Such chemical synthesis needs to be successful before a potential active agent can be used as a drug on a large scale," explains Dr David Podlesainski from UDE, one of the two lead authors of the study that has now been published in Cell Chemical Biology.

The tuberculosis bacterium primarily infects human phagocytes, the so-called macrophages, in which the bacteria then multiply. The researchers have now discovered that callyaerins can inhibit the growth of the bacterium in human cells.

The callyaerins attack a specific membrane protein of M. tuberculosis called Rv2113, which is not essential for the viability of the bacterium. This comprehensively disrupts the metabolism of the bacterium, hindering its growth. By contrast, human cells remain unaffected by the callyaerins."

Emmanuel Tola Adeniyi, Doctoral Researcher, Co-Lead Author, Heinrich-Heine University Duesseldorf

Related Stories

Professor Kalscheuer, corresponding author of the study: "With the callyaerins, we have discovered a new mechanism of action. Unlike other antibiotics, these substances do not block vital metabolic pathways in the bacterial cell. Instead, they directly attack a non-essential membrane protein of the bacterium, which has not been considered as a potential target before."

Professor Kaiser, the second corresponding author, focuses on a further perspective: "In further research work, we now need to clarify precisely how callyaerins interact with Rv2113 and how this interaction disrupts various cellular processes in such a way that M. tuberculosis can no longer grow. However, we have been able to show that non-essential proteins can also represent valuable target structures for the development of novel antibiotics."

Source:

Heinrich-Heine University Duesseldorf

Journal reference:

Podlesainski, D., et al. (2024). The anti-tubercular callyaerins target the Mycobacterium tuberculosis-specific non-essential membrane protein Rv2113. Cell Chemical Biology. doi.org/10.1016/j.chembiol.2024.06.002.

Posted in: Cell Biology | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Redefining tuberculosis classification to enhance early detection and treatment
Harnessing immune enhancement to combat drug-resistant tuberculosis
New study finds interferon-γ release assays more effective than skin tests in predicting tuberculosis
WHO releases an investment case for TB screening and preventive treatment
The path to a better tuberculosis vaccine runs through Montana
Enzymatic cocktail emerges as new hope against mycobacterial infections
More than 80% of patients with tuberculosis do not have persistent cough, study shows
Harnessing post-translational modifications for a tuberculosis booster vaccine

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Study reveals lasting lung damage in tuberculosis survivors