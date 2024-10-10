Fluorescein angiography improves diagnostic accuracy in carpal tunnel surgery

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Osaka Metropolitan UniversityOct 10 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

In modern office life, avoiding the onset of carpal tunnel syndrome might be a daily struggle. The worst case could mean needing surgery to alleviate compression of the nerves or to repair damaged nerves. Helping surgeons visually check the areas where neural blood flow has decreased due to chronic nerve compression can lead to improvements in diagnostic accuracy, severity assessments, and outcome predictions.

With this in mind, an Osaka Metropolitan University-led research team involving Graduate School of Medicine student Kosuke Saito and Associate Professor Mitsuhiro Okada investigated the use of fluorescein angiography, a method employed in neurosurgery and ophthalmology to highlight blood vessels, to visualize neural blood flow in chronic nerve compression neuropathies like carpal tunnel syndrome.

The team found that fluorescein angiography could detect a decrease in neural blood flow in rats and rabbits with chronic nerve compression neuropathy. The results also correlated with electrodiagnostic findings.

Then fluorescein angiography was used for human patients undergoing open carpal tunnel release surgery, and the data also correlated strongly with electrodiagnostic testing. The findings indicate that fluorescein angiography might possess high diagnostic capabilities to assess neural blood flow during surgery.

"In surgery for severe chronic nerve compression neuropathy, the surgeon's experience plays a big role in judging whether the surgical range is appropriate or whether additional treatment is necessary," graduate student Saito noted.

This research has shown that fluorescein angiography can visualize impaired areas and assess the impairment severity, so we believe that it has the potential to contribute to improving accuracy for related surgeries."

Kosuke Saito, Graduate School of Medicine, Osaka Metropolitan University

The findings were published in Neurology International.

Source:

Osaka Metropolitan University

Journal reference:

Saito, K., et al. (2024). Fluorescein Angiography for Monitoring Neural Blood Flow in Chronic Nerve Compression Neuropathy: Experimental Animal Models and Preliminary Clinical Observations. Neurology International. doi.org/10.3390/neurolint16050074.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Total neoadjuvant therapy shows promising results in routine care for advanced rectal cancer
Older adults face higher CVD risk post-cancer treatment
Tirzepatide beats semaglutide in lowering diabetes risk and cardiovascular events in obesity patients
Lifestyle interventions in patients after colorectal cancer treatment
Symptom-triggered testing shows promise for identifying early-stage ovarian cancer
The Arctic Sea revealed as a potential treasure trove for new medicines
How can microdialysis benefit drug development?
Researchers boost natural defenses to fight cataracts and delay the need for surgery

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
PDX engraftment predicts high recurrence and poor survival in triple-negative breast cancer