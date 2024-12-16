AASM urges permanent telehealth coverage for improved sleep care

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine has issued a new position statement advocating for permanent telehealth coverage, emphasizing its essential role in providing high-quality, patient-centered care for individuals with sleep disorders.

The position statement, published as an accepted paper in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine, comes at a crucial turning point as current telehealth flexibilities implemented by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency are set to expire this month. The AASM emphasizes that permanent coverage with adequate reimbursement is vital for the long-term acceptance and expansion of telehealth services.

Sleep medicine is uniquely suited for telehealth delivery due to limited provider access, safety concerns with sleepy patients, and the availability of remote patient monitoring for treatment management. The minimal need for repeated physical examinations in sleep medicine makes it an ideal field for telehealth implementation." Dr. Kunwar Praveen Vohra, lead author and member of the AASM Advocacy Committee

Research demonstrates that digitally delivered care is equally effective in improving sleep quality, and it can advance health equity, further reinforcing the need for permanent coverage. For instance, evidence shows that telehealth-supported treatments, such as cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia, can improve both patient outcomes and treatment adherence when conducted virtually.

Additionally, telehealth integration tackles critical health care challenges by expanding patient access, boosting clinician efficiency, and enhancing patient safety.

"Telehealth eliminates the need for sleepy patients to drive to appointments, reducing crash risks while facilitating access to care for underserved populations," Vohra said. "This is particularly important for patients with conditions like sleep apnea and narcolepsy who experience excessive daytime sleepiness."

The AASM calls for stakeholders to address several key areas to optimize telehealth services, including payment models, interstate care regulations, technology access, and prescribing practices. The organization emphasizes the importance of payment parity between audiovisual and in-office visits to ensure financial viability.

To support the continued growth of sleep telehealth services, the AASM recommends expanding research to evaluate outcomes, access to care, cost-effectiveness, and optimal integration into clinical practice. The organization also emphasizes the need for increased access to broadband networks, particularly in rural areas, to ensure telehealth is accessible and safe for all patients.

Anyone who has a sleep problem can use the AASM's sleep center directory to get help from the sleep team at an accredited sleep center.