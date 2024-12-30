The science behind phytosome formation and its therapeutic potential

Compuscript LtdDec 30 2024

Announcing a new publication for Acta Materia Medica journal. Phytosomes, a novel drug delivery system, have recently attracted substantial attention, because of their exceptional ability to increase the therapeutic efficacy and bioavailability of phytoconstituents.

This article provides a thorough introduction to phytosomes, with emphasis on their formulation methods, assessment, and medicinal uses. Phytosomes are intricate structures that arise from the molecular complexation of phospholipids with phytoconstituents, and enhance phytoconstituent solubility and absorption. The articled discusses factors influencing the formation of phytosomes, their characterization methods, and their formation mechanisms.

Phytosomes show good safety profiles and minimal adverse effects, thus providing attractive options for medication delivery. Phytosomes have therapeutic uses in a wide range of medical concerns, such as liver conditions, cardiovascular health, inflammation, and dermatological conditions. Furthermore, potential synergistic effects of mixing phytosomes with pharmacological drugs or alternative drug delivery systems have been investigated.

Overall, phytosomes offer enhanced bioavailability, effectiveness, and patient compliance, and provide a viable approach for maximizing the therapeutic potential of plant-based medications. Further study will be necessary to understand their modes of action and investigate new formulations for increased therapeutic outcomes.

Kapse, M. V. & Mulla, A. S. (2024). Unlocking the potential of phytosomes: a review of formulation techniques, evaluation methods, and emerging applications. Acta Materia Medica. doi.org/10.15212/amm-2024-0055.

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
