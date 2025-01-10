Early diagnosis of Dementia with Lewy Bodies could be improved by cognitive profiling

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of Colorado Anschutz Medical CampusJan 10 2025

Cognitive profiles for early diagnosis of Dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) have been outlined in a new study, out today in Alzheimer's & Dementia. Although DLB is the second most common neurodegenerative dementia following Alzheimer's Disease, it is usually misdiagnosed, preventing affected people from accessing care better tailored to their prognosis.

"Criteria for better identifying DLB exists in research settings, but we wanted to pull research studies together to establish something applicable for clinical settings," says Ece Bayram, MD, PhD, assistant professor of neurology at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus and study lead author. "By pooling information from available publications, we were able to establish a cognitive profile that can differentiate DLB from Alzheimer's before the dementia stage hits, which could better help inform the direction of care for people with these diseases."

Researchers were able to identify consistencies in cognitive symptoms among people with DLB compared to people with Alzheimer's in a meta-analysis of pre-dementia stage diagnoses. At the pre-dementia stage, people with DLB demonstrated more diminished attention, processing speed and executive function as well as better immediate recall and memory compared to people with Alzheimer's.

"Identifying cognitive profiles gave us the outcome necessary to suggest guidelines that practitioners could easily be trained in to better tailor plans of care," says Bayram. "Furthermore, providing framework for clinical assessment versus biomarker testing means more accessibility for practitioners. It is easier and cheaper to train in providing cognitive assessments than administering imaging or invasive biomarker tests," says Bayram.

Related Stories

Researchers say identifying the form of dementia early can guide future planning for both the person with dementia and their care partners, and ease disease by providing proper symptomatic treatment. People with DLB, for instance, are reactive to certain types of commonly prescribed medications for psychosis, such as haloperidol, that tend to worsen their condition. Dr. Bayram says, overall, this study provides a promising step in advancing dementia prevention and care.

"We are seeing more and more treatment trials that are focused on disease modification for both Alzheimer's and Lewy body diseases. Having validated clinical criteria to diagnose DLB before dementia hits means we can prevent it from happening instead of reacting to it after significant loss in the brain has occurred. These types of clinical assessments provide opportunities for everyone to receive care even without access to a specialty center."

Source:

University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New funding for innovative dementia vaccine research
Study reveals how societal inequities influence brain aging and dementia
Study finds no link between antibiotic use and cognitive decline in older adults
Exploring avoidable nursing home-to-hospital transfers for dementia patients
Study links glymphatic system damage to vascular dementia
New blood test could help identify patients at risk for cognitive impairment
Lifestyle choices and cognitive health linked to future dementia risk
New Alzheimer's guidelines provide comprehensive framework for diagnosis

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Life expectancy and nursing home admission in people with dementia