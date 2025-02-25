Researchers develop new tool to assess psychological impact of esophageal diseases

Osaka Metropolitan UniversityFeb 25 2025

Psychological factors have a greater impact on the severity of symptoms in esophageal diseases than objective evaluations, such as acid reflux and esophageal motility function. Although there are questionnaires that assess general psychological states in Japan, there were none that were specific to esophageal symptoms. In the United States, meanwhile, the Esophageal Hypervigilance and Anxiety Scale (EHAS) questionnaire that evaluates symptom-specific hypervigilance and anxiety for esophageal symptoms was developed in 2018.

In an effort to expand the use of EHAS, Dr. Akinari Sawada's research group at Osaka Metropolitan University's Graduate School of Medicine developed a Japanese version of EHAS in cooperation with the original developers. To determine the reliability of the Japanese EHAS, survey results of 432 patients who had undergone esophageal manometry at six facilities in Japan were examined. Though minor adjustments were made to account for cultural differences, the questionnaire demonstrated validity comparative to standardized mental and physical health surveys.

The team also examined the correlation between the results of the EHAS and the severity of symptoms in 113 patients with esophageal achalasia, a condition that causes difficulty passing food to the stomach, and similar diseases. It was found that the higher the EHAS score, the more intense the symptoms were perceived.

By using the EHAS to better determine esophageal symptoms that are affected by psychological factors, we hope that this will lead to appropriate treatment."

Dr. Akinari Sawada, Osaka Metropolitan University

The findings were published in the Journal of Gastroenterology.

Source:

Osaka Metropolitan University

