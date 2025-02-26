Research shows exercise can delay Alzheimer’s, but there’s a catch

New research reveals that staying active can help slow Alzheimer’s-related brain changes—until tau levels reach a tipping point. Could exercise be a key to delaying cognitive decline?

Study: Associations between moderate-to-vigorous physical activity, p-tau181, and cognition in healthy older adults with memory complaints: a secondary analysis from the MAPT. Image Credit: Roman Samborskyi / ShutterstockStudy: Associations between moderate-to-vigorous physical activity, p-tau181, and cognition in healthy older adults with memory complaints: a secondary analysis from the MAPT. Image Credit: Roman Samborskyi / Shutterstock

In a recent study published in the journal The Lancet Healthy Longevity, researchers assessed the associations between phosphorylated (p)-tau181 levels, moderate-to-vigorous physical activity (MVPA), and cognition in older adults.

Tau proteins are abundant in neurons, where they regulate and stabilize microtubule activity in axons and contribute to cell signaling. The aggregation of dysfunctional p-tau181 in the brain is implicated in cognitive decline associated with aging and represents a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) pathology.

Therefore, it is critical to determine whether and how these accumulations (of p-tau181) could be prevented via non-pharmaceutical approaches like physical activity. Cross-sectional analyses on the associations between tau levels and physical activity have produced disparate results, with some studies revealing inverse associations and others reporting no association. Previous studies have largely found no significant effect of MVPA on p-tau accumulation, making this new research particularly important.

About the study

The present study investigated longitudinal and cross-sectional associations between MVPA, p-tau181 levels, and cognition. They used data from the Multidomain Alzheimer’s Preventive Trial (MAPT), which recruited adults without dementia who were aged ≥70 from memory centers in Monaco and France.

Eligible participants had self-reported memory complaints, limitations in instrumental activities of daily living, or low gait speed. However, individuals were excluded if they had a diagnosed dementia condition, a Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE) score below 24, limitations in basic activities of daily living, or were already taking omega-3 supplements before enrollment. This study included MAPT participants with p-tau181 measurements at baseline, three years, or both time points. They were randomized to receive one of four interventions: 1) multidomain intervention plus placebo, 2) multidomain intervention plus omega-3 supplementation, 3) omega-3 supplementation alone, or 4) placebo alone.

The multidomain intervention comprised cognitive training and counseling about physical activity and nutrition. Blood samples were analyzed at the Clinical Neurochemistry Laboratory at Gothenburg University using a Simoa-based in-house method. Physical activity was assessed at baseline, six months, and one, two, and three years, using the Minnesota Leisure Time Activities questionnaire.

Cognition was assessed at these time points using the category naming test, the digit symbol substitution test, the 10 MMSE orientation items, and the free and cued selective reminding test. A composite cognitive score was computed from the scores of these (four) tests. Mixed-effects models were used to explore the associations between MVPA and p-tau181 levels and assess the moderating but not mediating role of p-tau181 levels between cognition and MVPA.

Findings

In total, MAPT enrolled 1,679 individuals from May 30, 2008, to February 24, 2011. Of these, 558 individuals (33%) had p-tau181 measurements, with a median baseline age of 74. Sixty-eight percent of subjects were female, and 32% were male. Further, MVPA levels were low for 47% of participants and high for 45%. Forty-one subjects (7%) were inactive. At baseline, the median level of MVPA was 1,099 metabolic equivalent task (MET)-minutes per week, and the median p-tau181 concentration was 8.9 pg/ml (ranging from 0.4 to 31.7 pg/ml).

Related Stories

The median MMSE score at baseline was 28. There was no association between baseline MVPA and baseline p-tau181 levels. Nevertheless, there was a significant longitudinal association wherein high levels of MVPA were associated with a slower increase in p-tau181 levels over time. However, this association was only significant when comparing inactive individuals to active individuals. No difference was found between those with low versus high levels of MVPA.

Further, there was no mediation effect of p-tau181 levels on the association between MVPA and changes in the composite cognitive score. Moreover, there were no effects of MVPA on changes in the composite cognitive score.

In moderation analyses, p-tau181 levels significantly affected the associations between MVPA and the composite cognitive score. Higher p-tau181 levels attenuated the positive association between MVPA and cognition. Notably, the effect of MVPA was no longer significant when p-tau181 levels exceeded 9.36 pg/ml cross-sectionally and 3.5 pg/ml longitudinally, suggesting that higher tau burdens may reduce or eliminate exercise benefits.

Conclusions

The findings revealed that MVPA was not associated with p-tau181 levels at baseline, but higher MVPA levels were associated with a slower increase in p-tau181 levels over time. However, these findings contrast with earlier studies, which did not find an effect of MVPA on p-tau accumulation. This suggests that long-term tracking, rather than cross-sectional studies, may be necessary to detect these associations.

Besides, higher baseline p-tau181 levels attenuated the positive association between MVPA and cognition. p-tau181 levels did not mediate the association between MVPA and cognition.

The study’s limitations include the utility of subjective tools for physical activity assessment, which are prone to response and recall biases. Additionally, light-intensity physical activity and sedentary time were not considered, which could influence results. MAPT subjects received interventions that may have influenced the observed associations. Additionally, the researchers analyzed APOE-ε4 status, but it did not influence the results, indicating that MVPA’s effects on p-tau181 levels and cognition were independent of genetic Alzheimer’s risk factors. Further analyses are required to corroborate these findings.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Tarun Sai Lomte

Written by

Tarun Sai Lomte

Tarun is a writer based in Hyderabad, India. He has a Master’s degree in Biotechnology from the University of Hyderabad and is enthusiastic about scientific research. He enjoys reading research papers and literature reviews and is passionate about writing.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Sai Lomte, Tarun. (2025, February 26). Research shows exercise can delay Alzheimer’s, but there’s a catch. News-Medical. Retrieved on February 26, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250226/Research-shows-exercise-can-delay-Alzheimere28099s-but-theree28099s-a-catch.aspx.

  • MLA

    Sai Lomte, Tarun. "Research shows exercise can delay Alzheimer’s, but there’s a catch". News-Medical. 26 February 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250226/Research-shows-exercise-can-delay-Alzheimere28099s-but-theree28099s-a-catch.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Sai Lomte, Tarun. "Research shows exercise can delay Alzheimer’s, but there’s a catch". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250226/Research-shows-exercise-can-delay-Alzheimere28099s-but-theree28099s-a-catch.aspx. (accessed February 26, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Sai Lomte, Tarun. 2025. Research shows exercise can delay Alzheimer’s, but there’s a catch. News-Medical, viewed 26 February 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250226/Research-shows-exercise-can-delay-Alzheimere28099s-but-theree28099s-a-catch.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Can an online lifestyle plan keep your brain sharp? Research says yes
The key to healthy aging? Exercise might be the answer
Childhood physical activity can prevent tobacco smoking in adolescence
Study shows how exercise counteracts stress-induced high blood pressure
Study shows how physical activity can enhance brain function and prevent dementia
Why generative AI is widening the gender gap in academic research
How exercise resets your body clock and improves sleep patterns
Is juicing good for your gut? Research shows surprising microbiome changes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Can parents' diet predict childhood obesity? New research weighs in