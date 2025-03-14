New AI model can estimate biological age using blood samples

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Osaka UniversityMar 14 2025

We all know someone who seems to defy aging-people who look younger than their peers despite being the same age. What's their secret? Scientists at Osaka University (Japan) may have found a way to quantify this difference. By incorporating hormone (steroid) metabolism pathways into an AI-driven model, they have developed a new system to estimate a person's biological age a measure of how well their body has aged, rather than just counting the years since birth.

Using just five drops of blood, this new method analyzes 22 key steroids and their interactions to provide a more precise health assessment. The team's breakthrough study, published in Science Advances, offers a potential step forward in personalized health management, allowing for earlier detection of age-related health risks and tailored interventions.

Unlocking the body's aging signature

Aging isn't just about the number of years we've lived-it's shaped by genetics, lifestyle, and environmental factors. Traditional methods for estimating biological age rely on broad biomarkers, such as DNA methylation or protein levels, but these approaches often overlook the intricate hormonal networks that regulate the body's internal balance.

Our bodies rely on hormones to maintain homeostasis, so we thought, why not use these as key indicators of aging?"

Dr. Qiuyi Wang, co-first author of the study

To test this idea, the research team focused on steroid hormones, which play a crucial role in metabolism, immune function, and stress response.

A new AI-powered model

The team developed a deep neural network (DNN) model that incorporates steroid metabolism pathways, making it the first AI model to explicitly account for the interactions between different steroid molecules. Instead of looking at absolute steroid levels-which can vary widely between individuals-the model examines steroid ratios, providing a more personalized and accurate assessment of biological age.

"Our approach reduces the noise caused by individual steroid level differences and allows the model to focus on meaningful patterns," explains Dr. Zi Wang, co-first and corresponding author of this work. The model was trained on blood samples from hundreds of individuals, revealing that biological age differences tend to widen as people get older-an effect the researchers liken to a river widening as it flows downstream.

Key insights and implications

One of the study's most striking findings involves cortisol, a steroid hormone commonly associated with stress. The researchers found that when cortisol levels doubled, biological age increased by approximately 1.5 times. This suggests that chronic stress could accelerate aging at a biochemical level, reinforcing the importance of stress management in maintaining long-term health.

Related Stories

"Stress is often discussed in general terms, but our findings provide concrete evidence that it has a measurable impact on biological aging," says Professor Toshifumi Takao, a corresponding author and an expert in analytical chemistry and mass spectrometry.

The researchers believe this AI-powered biological age model could pave the way for more personalized health monitoring. Future applications may include early disease detection, customized wellness programs, and even lifestyle recommendations tailored to slow down aging.

Looking ahead

While the study represents a significant step forward, the team acknowledges that biological aging is a complex process influenced by many factors beyond hormones. "This is just the beginning," says Dr. Z. Wang. "By expanding our dataset and incorporating additional biological markers, we hope to refine the model further and unlock deeper insights into the mechanisms of aging."

With ongoing advancements in AI and biomedical research, the dream of accurately measuring-and even slowing-biological aging is becoming increasingly feasible. For now, though, the ability to assess one's "aging speed" with a simple blood test could mark a game-changing development in preventive healthcare.

Source:

Osaka University

Journal reference:

Wang, Q., et al. (2025). Biological age prediction using a DNN model based on pathways of steroidogenesis. Science Advances. doi.org/10.1126/sciadv.adt2624.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study uncovers distinct blood protein signature in children with Long COVID
Blood count stability reveals new pathways to personalized care
Apple peels beat some diabetes drugs at blocking blood sugar spikes
Why Type 2 diabetes patients need more than just blood sugar monitoring
Researchers identify a natural defense against blood vessel inflammation and atherosclerosis
Intermittent fasting cuts heart attack risk by preventing dangerous blood clots
Can red ginseng prevent diabetes? New research uncovers its potential
Want stable blood sugar? Go to bed earlier and sleep longer, study reveals

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Blood test for Alzheimer’s could replace costly and invasive spinal taps