Discrimination exposure found to raise anxiety, depression risks among racial and ethnic groups

A new study found that more than half of US adults encounter some form of discrimination, and that this mistreatment may fuel higher chances of depression and/or anxiety among specific racial and ethnic groups due to cultural, social, and systemic factors.

A growing body of research has drawn connections between everyday discrimination-the routine and often subtle forms of mistreatment that people experience on a day-to-day basis-and poor mental health. A new study by Boston University School of Public Health (BUSPH) and Brown University suggests that higher exposure to discrimination increases a person's chances of developing depression and/or anxiety, and that this outcome varies by race and ethnicity.

Published in JAMA Network Open, the study found that over half of US adults experienced some form of discrimination, and individuals with high exposure to discrimination have more than five times the chances of screening positive for depression, and five times the chances of screening positive for anxiety. Compared to adults who do not experience discrimination, adults who do experience this mistreatment have nearly nine times the odds of screening positive for both depression and anxiety.

These observations were similar for men and women, but more pronounced among multiracial, White, and Asian adults, populations that are often overlooked in research and discussions about the effect of discrimination on health.

The nationally representative findings provide valuable insight into the relationship between discrimination and mental health among multiple populations, building upon previous research on this subject that has been restricted by smaller study groups or limited comparisons between Black and White populations, or Hispanic or Latino and non-Hispanic or non-Latino populations. The researchers hope this data provides a deeper understanding of the mental health consequences of discrimination among a wider range of demographic groups, and encourages mental health screenings and support to mitigate these racial disparities.

Our study expands our understanding beyond typical Black-White comparisons, showing that everyday discrimination is a widespread issue that negatively impacts mental health across all racial and ethnic groups." Dr. Monica Wang, study lead and corresponding author, associate professor of community health sciences at BUSPH

For the study, Dr. Wang and study senior author Dr. Marie-Rachelle Narcisse, assistant professor of psychiatry and human behavior at Brown, assessed 2023 national survey data to gauge experiences of discrimination, depression, and anxiety among nearly 30,000 adults ages 18 or older. This sample population was weighted to represent more than 258 million US adults. To measure discrimination, the researchers utilized standardized scales that capture the frequency of mistreatment, such as receiving poor service or being harassed. They also utilized standardized scales to quantify experiences with depression (such as feeling down or hopeless, or having little interest in doing things) and anxiety (such as feeling nervous or experiencing an inability to stop worrying).

Nearly 56 percent of adults experienced a form of discrimination, and 3.6 percent of this group reported experiencing high levels of discrimination, most prevalent among Black adults, followed by multiracial or other adults, Hispanic or Latino adults, White adults, and Asian adults. Discrimination was also more common among adults experiencing certain health disadvantages such as disabilities, obesity, and food insecurity, as well as immigrants and women.

The researchers theorize that a combination of social, cultural, and systemic factors may be driving discrimination-related depression or anxiety among specific racial and ethnic groups. Multiracial individuals may navigate unique experiences of mistreatment based on their multiple racial identities, while White individuals may experience mental health challenges that stem from mistreatment related to their income or educational levels. Asian adults may experience depression or anxiety stemming from language barriers or the "model minority" stereotype, which assumes all Asian individuals are high-achieving and successful.

These perceived experiences carry real psychological weight, says Dr. Narcisse.

"Studies have shown that discrimination shapes mental health most deeply when left unacknowledged," she says. I hope this study creates more awareness. As in awareness, there is strength and the ability to seek healing more intentionally."

Dr. Wang and Dr. Narcisse also caution that these findings do not suggest that discriminatory experiences and any related adverse mental health problems are less significant among Black, Hispanic, and Latino populations, as these groups continue to experience multiple health challenges driven by systemic racism and a long history of oppression.

"Our results are a powerful reminder that discrimination is everyone's issue-and addressing it benefits society as a whole," Dr. Wang says.

Dr. Wang is supported in part by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases; Dr. Narcisse is supported by the National Institute of General Medical Sciences and the Bradley Hospital COBRE Center for Sleep and Circadian Rhythms in Child and Adolescent Mental Health. The funding sources had no role in the design or conduct of the study; collection, analysis, and interpretation of data; preparation, review, or approval of the manuscript. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the funders.