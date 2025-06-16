Video consultations match physical visits for surgical preparation

A video consultation between patient and surgeon is just as good as a physical visit to the outpatient clinic to discuss a major operation. This is evident from research by Amsterdam UMC, demonstrated that a video consultation is just as good as a physical consultation in terms of information uptake. Alongside this finding, patients save an average of two hours of travel time and waiting time per consultation, incur no costs for travel and parking, and reduce their ecological footprint. The CO₂ emissions of a video consultation are 99 percent lower than those of a physical hospital visit. The results were published today in The Lancet Digital Health.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Amsterdam UMC's, as with many other hospitals, video consultation infrastructure was quickly scaled up allowing consultations to continue to take place. Nevertheless, after the pandemic, many healthcare providers were still reluctant to make use of the digital tool, perhaps due to unfamiliarity or doubts about its effectiveness.

Researchers at Amsterdam UMC wanted to know whether a video consultation works just as well as a physical conversation when preparing for major abdominal surgery. "Do patients receive the same amount of information? Do they feel just as well helped? Does it work for all ages and digital skills? And how do surgeons experience it?" summarizes PhD candidate at Amsterdam UMC, Britte ten Haaft.

Video consultation: really only advantages

The outcome of the "VIDEOGO" trial leaves no doubt: a video consultation with the surgeon is just as good as a physical outpatient visit. The study involved 112 patients in two Dutch hospitals. Participants were divided in two groups, with half taking part in a video consultation and the others in physical conversation.

Despite the change in setting, the researchers saw the same amount of information absorption, equal satisfaction among both patient and healthcare provider and a lot of extra benefits for the patient. An average of two hours less time per consultation, for example (including travel time and waiting time), but also savings on travel costs and parking and less dependence on a companion.

Sustainable and accessible

There are also important social benefits. The CO₂ emissions of a video consultation are 99 percent lower than those of a physical visit. Moreover, it increases the accessibility of care, emphasizes ten Haaft: "For patients with a long travel time or without travel guidance, a physical consultation can be a considerable barrier. Moreover, the healthcare sector is responsible for 7 percent of total CO₂ emissions in the Netherlands-so let's use video calling where possible."

Patients appreciate convenience and familiar environment

Professor of Surgery Marc Besselink also sees practical advantages: "Many patients enjoyed processing the explanation at home, in a familiar environment and with family present. Discussing a CT scan or surgery image also went well online."

Professor of Digital Health Marlies Schijven is just as enthusiastic: "A fantastic expansion of the contact options with patients. It is important for healthcare providers to know that they can safely offer patients a video consultation, with all the benefits that come with it. In practice, this works as follows: patients indicate their preference for a physical appointment or a video consultation, the healthcare provider includes this in the file and acts accordingly if possible. A great step towards future-proof healthcare."



The research was carried out at the surgery outpatient clinics of Amsterdam UMC and Catharina Hospital and funded by ZonMw from the Citrine programme Towards Regional Oncology Networks 2019-2022.