KAIST scientists achieve first total synthesis of herpotrichone with neuroprotective properties

"Herpotrichone" is a natural substance that has been evaluated highly for its excellent ability to suppress inflammation in the brain and protect nerve cells, displaying significant potential to be developed as a therapeutic agent for neurodegenerative brain diseases such as Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. This substance could only be obtained in minute quantities from fungi that are symbiotic with isopods. However, KAIST researchers have succeeded in chemically synthesizing this rare natural product, thereby presenting the possibility for the development of next-generation drugs for neurodegenerative diseases.

KAIST (President Kwang Hyung Lee) announced on the 31st of July that a research team led by Professor Sunkyu Han of the Department of Chemistry successfully synthesized the natural anti-neuroinflammatory substances 'herpotrichones A, B, and C' for the first time.

Herpotrichone natural products are substances obtainable only in minute quantities from 'Herpotrichia sp. SF09', a symbiotic pill bug fungus, and possess a unique 6/6/6/6/3 pentacyclic framework consisting of five fused rings (four six-membered and one three-membered ring).

Interestingly, this substance exhibits excellent anti-neuroinflammatory effects that suppress brain inflammatory reactions. Recently, its mechanism of action to protect nerve cells by inhibiting ferroptosis (iron-mediated cell death) was also reported, raising expectations for its potential as a therapeutic drug for brain diseases.

Professor Han's research team devised a biosynthetically inspired strategy to chemically synthesize herpotrichoneS. The key to success was a named chemical reaction "Diels-Alder (DA) reaction". This reaction forms a six-membered ring by creating new bonds between carbon-based partners, much like two puzzle pieces interlocking to form a single ring.

Furthermore, the research team focused on a weak attractive phenomenon between molecules called "hydrogen bonding". By delicately designing and controlling this hydrogen bond, they were able to precisely induce the reaction to occur chemo-, regio- and stereoselectively, thereby synthesizing herpotrichone. Notably, without the pivotal hydrogen bond, only a small amount of the target natural product was formed or only undesirable byproducts were generated.

The configuration of the C2' hydroxyl moiety was essential in directing the desired transition states leading to the target natural products.

Thanks to this induced hydrogen bonding, the reacting molecules approached the correct positions and went through an ideal transition state, allowing for the synthesis of herpotrichone C. This reaction principle was also successfully applied to herpotrichone A and B, enabling the successful synthesis of these natural products.

During the key Diels-Alder reaction conducted in the laboratory, new molecular structures not yet discovered in nature were also formed. Some of these have a high probability of being novel natural products with excellent pharmacological activity, thus doubling the significance of this research for anticipating natural products through synthesis.

Indeed, while Professor Han's research team conducted synthetic studies on herpotrichone A and B based on a 2019 paper by Chinese researchers who discovered and elucidated their structures, the research team observed the formation of undesired byproducts.

Interestingly, in 2024, the same Chinese research team that discovered herpotrichones A and bn reported the discovery of a new natural product called herpotrichone C, which turned out to be the same substance as the major byproduct previously obtained by Professor Han's team en route to herpotrichones A and B.

Professor Han stated, "This is the first total synthesis of a rare natural product with pharmacological activity related to neurodegenerative diseases and systematically presents the principle of biomimetic synthesis of complex natural products." He added, "It is expected to contribute to the development of novel natural product-based anti-neuroinflammatory therapeutics and biosynthesis research of this group of natural products."

This research outcome, with Yoojin Lee, a master's and Ph.D. integrated course student in the Department of Chemistry, as the first author, was published on July 16th in the Journal of the American Chemical Society (JACS), one of the most prestigious academic journals in the field of chemistry.

This research was supported by the National Research Foundation of Korea (NRF) Mid-career Researcher Support Program, the KAIST UP Project, the KAIST Grand Challenge 30 Project, and the KAIST Trans-Generational Collaborative Research Laboratory Project.