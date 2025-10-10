Slow speech improves rhythm control in people with ALS

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of KansasOct 10 2025

Speech rhythm, a key attribute of natural languages that directly influences the effectiveness and efficiency of communication, is often compromised in people with neurodegenerative diseases such as Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, or ALS. Trying to speak more slowly than normal appears to be an effective strategy for most people with ALS to improve rhythm control and, consequently, make their speech more understandable to others.

This is one of the findings of a new paper published by two researchers in the University of Kansas Speech-Language-Hearing: Sciences & Disorders Department. The ultimate goal of the research being conducted by Panying Rong, associate professor, is to improve early detection and monitoring of progressive communicative disorders in people with neurodegenerative diseases by understanding subtle changes in rhythm control of speech, and then to use that knowledge to personalize speech therapy and inform the overall disease diagnosis and prognosis.

It's one of many research initiatives at KU that seek to improve brain health.

Rong and her former graduate student, Erin Liston, published a paper July 29 in the Journal of Speech, Language, and Hearing Research titled "An Explanatory Model of Speech Communication Centered on Multiscale Rhythmic Modulation: Implications for Motor Speech Assessment and Intervention for Individuals With Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis."

In this study, they analyzed a public dataset that used X-ray microbeams to record in minute detail how healthy speakers and those with ALS produced words and sentences with their various speech organs -- tongue, lips, jaw -- – in a habitual speaking style and two "non-habitual" styles. These non-habitual styles -- referred to by Rong and Liston as two "common intervention strategies used by clinicians to manage motor speech disorders" – were implemented by instructing the participants to speak more clearly than normal ("clear speech") in one case, and more slowly than normal ("slow speech") in the other.

Rong and Liston were able to match data from the participants' physical mouth movements to their recorded speaking output, and to compare the rhythmic characteristics across speaking styles.

Rong said previous experiments have shown that "these two strategies, which are implemented based on simple cues, effectively improve the speech intelligibility or clarity in some people and not in others. There are substantial inconsistencies across speakers, and we don't know why."

"So that's why in my lab we aim to develop a rhythmic modulation framework to characterize how the brain modulates speech rhythms in different speaking styles, and, in turn, influences the effectiveness of these intervention strategies. These modulation mechanisms are sophisticated and are difficult to observe at the clinical level. Therefore, we look at subclinical levels to identify changes in the rhythmic characteristics of physiological activities in response to the clear- and slow-speech cues.

Related Stories

"Ultimately, we want to relate these physiological changes at subclinical levels to the functional alterations resulting from these intervention strategies to help clinicians identify the most effective strategy for each patient."

Rong said that they have previously tested the rhythmic modulation framework in a habitual-speech experiment conducted in her own lab. The goals of this new study were to "cross-validate" past findings using a distinct dataset on the one hand, and to further test the framework in non-habitual speaking styles on the other.

This study achieved these goals by examining and comparing rhythm control of speech production at various levels -- from individual sounds, to syllables, to words -- across habitual, slow and clear speaking styles for both healthy speakers and those with ALS.

"We are trying to understand exactly how the disease (ALS) causes disruptions to speech rhythms, and then to determine whether common intervention strategies, like slow speech and clear speech, can improve those rhythmic characteristics," Rong said.

Because ALS is a progressively debilitating condition with substantial variability in symptom presentations and progression rates, Rong said, "that's why there's so much advocacy for personalized medicine - a concept centered on delivering the right intervention to the right person at the right time in order to optimize outcomes."

"Translating this concept into clinical practice requires the identification, characterization and monitoring of individual-level speech deficits, including rhythmic disturbances, to enable tailored interventions. Our study represents a novel effort to facilitate the translation of personalized medicine into the care for progressive communication disorders in neurodegenerative diseases."

Source:

University of Kansas

Journal reference:

Rong, P., & Liston, E. (2025). An Explanatory Model of Speech Communication Centered on Multiscale Rhythmic Modulation: Implications for Motor Speech Assessment and Intervention for Individuals With Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. Journal of Speech, Language, and Hearing Research. doi.org/10.1044/2025_jslhr-24-00286

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

How cohesin mechanics and nanotracker tech are redefining DNA research
Is fruit juice good or bad for diabetes? New research reveals a genetic twist
Sapio Sciences and Ultima Genomics partner to advance multi-omics research
Eating habits directly influence vaginal microbiome, research finds
AXT brings Iconeus functional ultrasound to Australia and New Zealand, advancing brain research
How a new U.S. health study is fixing bias in wearable data research
How processed red meat might drive neurodegenerative diseases
Research reveals Ghanaian children face high cancer risk from local fish

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Does pomegranate seed oil really help your heart? New research weighs the evidence