Researchers visualize how brain network development is altered in rare childhood disorder

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
VIBOct 31 2025

Researchers at the VIB-UAntwerp Center for Molecular Neurology have visualized how brain network development is altered in a model of KCNQ2-related developmental and epileptic encephalopathy, a rare childhood brain disorder. Using longitudinal imaging techniques, the team observed differences in how brain regions communicate and connect, long before behavioral symptoms appear.

KCNQ2-related developmental and epileptic encephalopathy (KCNQ2-DEE) is a rare but severe neurological disorder that affects newborns. Children with this condition typically develop seizures within days after birth and continue to face learning and movement difficulties. The disorder is caused by mutations in a potassium-channel gene that disrupts normal brain activity.

To investigate how this disorder affects brain development, the team of Professor Sarah Weckhuysen visualized brain function and structure throughout early growth in mice carrying the same genetic defect.

Functional, not structural

Using MRI and PET imaging, the researchers found that the changes were not structural, but functional, affecting how brain regions interact rather than how the brain is physically built.

This developmental pattern mirrors what researchers observe in other neurodevelopmental disorders such as autism and schizophrenia, suggesting that disturbances in ion-channel function, as seen in KCNQ2, may have broader effects on how brain circuits mature.

Importantly, these network disruptions appeared well before any behavioral symptoms appear. This indicates that mutations in KCNQ2 not only trigger seizures, but also interfere with how the brain's wiring develops.

Early intervention

"By visualizing how the brain develops, we now have a clearer view on how this disease unfolds," says prof. Sarah Weckhuysen, neurologist and principal investigator at VIB and the University of Antwerp. "This could help us determine when and where early treatments might be most effective."

Related Stories

Weckhuysen and her team have been investigating the biological mechanisms of KCNQ2-related encephalopathies for several years. In earlier work, the Weckhuysen lab identified a known antipsychotic compound as a potential modulator of the same potassium channels involved in this disorder.

Wekchhuysen: "Understanding when and how these disruptions begin is crucial for developing early interventions that go beyond seizure control."

Funding

This work was supported by the University of Antwerp, FWO, the Queen Elisabeth Medical Foundation, the European Joint Programme on Rare Disease, and Fondation Lejeune.

Source:

VIB

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

How the University of Manchester used Bruker equipment to map the dynamics of complex protein
MRI age clocks reveal how each organ ages differently and predict who develops disease or lives longer
Post-COVID smell loss linked to brain changes in key olfactory regions
New gluten test detects hidden wheat in food in under three minutes
Study shows brain keeps internal body map intact after amputation
Football hits leave lasting brain changes
Review shows lecanemab and donanemab slow decline and explains who should get them
Inside the lab of the future: Automation, NMR, and the power of integration

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Scientists use blood chemistry to predict disease years before it strikes