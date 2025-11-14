UCSF study explores sentiment analysis for hepatorenal syndrome

University of California - San FranciscoNov 14 2025

Taking a page from market research tactics, UC San Francisco experts are studying whether artificial intelligence (AI) can improve diagnosis of a complex liver condition by using the clinical notes of multiple providers. 

Their recent study, published in Gastro Hep Advances, focused on hepatorenal syndrome (HRS), a complex condition associated with liver disease that is often difficult to diagnose during hospitalization. The researchers sought to learn if large language models could analyze the clinical notes of multiple physicians and other providers to improve diagnostic accuracy and streamline patient care. 

"The concept is inspired by sentiment analysis technology commonly used with reviews in online shopping platforms, where AI summarizes collective opinions," said Jin Ge, MD, MBA, UCSF assistant professor of medicine and gastroenterologist, who led the study.

We utilized this approach to determine if collective sentiment could predict an HRS diagnosis."

Jin Ge, MD, MBA, Assistant Professor, University of California - San Francisco

The study compared traditional diagnostic methods based on clinical variables, such as lab results, with an AI-enhanced model that incorporated sentiment analysis derived from clinical notes. Incorporating AI-generated sentiment scores significantly improved predictive accuracy for HRS diagnosis upon patient discharge. 

The technology offers clarity in situations where conflicting recommendations among health care professionals may arise, providing a unified summary of the care team's consensus for clinicians and patients alike. While still in the research phase, this application has the potential to transform decision-making in hospitals and enhance patient outcomes. 

"Using the 'wisdom of the crowd' doesn't just predict outcomes, it offers a directional insight into what the clinical care team collectively thinks about a patient's condition," said Ge. "For cases with mixed opinions or uncertainty, AI-generated summaries could help align care decisions and expedite treatment plans." 

The study has not yet been implemented in clinical practice but could pave the way for future trials. The researchers aim to evaluate how this information might influence real-world decision-making and patient care.

Source:

University of California - San Francisco

Journal reference:

Lai, M., et al. (2025). Clinical Sentiment Analysis by Large Language Models Enhances Prediction of Hepatorenal Syndrome. Gastro Hep Advances. DOI:10.1016/j.gastha.2025.100797. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2772572325001840.

