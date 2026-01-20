Researchers discover a biochemical route that plays role in Parkinson's disease

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Case Western Reserve UniversityJan 20 2026

About 1 million Americans suffer from Parkinson's disease, with around 90,000 new cases diagnosed each year, according to the Parkinson's Foundation. The chronic, degenerative brain disorder destroys dopamine-producing cells essential for smooth, coordinated movement.

Current treatments provide only short-term relief for such symptoms. But a team of Case Western Reserve University researchers have discovered a particular biochemical route that plays a role in the debilitating neurological condition.

Their findings, published recently in Molecular Neurodegeneration, reveal how harmful protein buildup in brain cells causes movement-controlling neurons to die-a hallmark of Parkinson's disease.

We've uncovered a harmful interaction between proteins that damages the brain's cellular powerhouses, called mitochondria. More importantly, we've developed a targeted approach that can block this interaction and restore healthy brain cell function."

Xin Qi, study's senior author and Jeanette M. and Joseph S. Silber Professor of Brain Sciences, Case Western Reserve School of Medicine

After three years of research, the scientists found that the toxic protein alpha-synuclein inappropriately interacts with an essential enzyme that supports cellular health in Parkinson's disease, called ClpP.

The cell's energy producers, the mitochondria, are harmed by this interaction, which results in neurodegeneration and brain cell death. In several experimental models, the connection has also been shown to accelerate the disease's progress.

Related Stories

The research team created CS2, a specifically designed treatment that blocks the harmful protein interaction and reinstates healthy mitochondrial function. CS2 works like a decoy. It tricks alpha-synuclein into binding with it instead of damaging the cell's energy factories. CS2 also improved mobility and cognitive performance in a variety of study models, including human brain tissue, patient-derived neurons and mice models, by reducing brain inflammation.

"This represents a fundamentally new approach to treating Parkinson's disease," said Di Hu, research scientist in the School of Medicine's Department of Physiology and Biophysics. "Instead of just treating the symptoms, we're targeting one of the root causes of the disease itself."

Case Western Reserve's long-standing interdisciplinary collaboration, expertise in mitochondrial biology and neurodegenerative disease, access to sophisticated and disease-relevant model systems and proven track record of converting basic discoveries into therapeutic approaches all contributed to the foundation for such a discovery.

In the next five years, the team hopes to move this discovery closer to possible clinical trials. Optimizing the medicine for human use, increasing safety and efficacy testing, finding important molecular biomarkers involved in the illness process and getting closer to clinical translation for patients are the next steps.

"One day," Qi said, "we hope to develop mitochondria-targeted therapies that will enable people to regain normal function and quality of life, transforming Parkinson's from a crippling, progressive condition into a manageable or resolved one."

Source:

Case Western Reserve University

Journal reference:

Hu, D., et al. (2025). Disrupting α-Synuclein–ClpP interaction restores mitochondrial function and attenuates neuropathology in Parkinson’s disease models. Molecular Neurodegeneration. doi: 10.1186/s13024-025-00918-w. https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s13024-025-00918-w

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Elevated tau in Long COVID patients raises risk for neurodegenerative diseases
Novel immunotherapy targeting pancreatic cancer shows promising results in phase 1/2 trial
Scientists uncover promising therapeutic target for autoimmune disease affecting the brain
Researchers discover how aggressive breast cancer controls protein production
Why some people can’t lose weight even when they follow the rules
New blood biomarker tracks brain injury progression after ischemic stroke
Research finds persistent prescribing of risky medications to older adults with dementia
Research suggests bamboo-based foods could support metabolic health

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Single-cell analysis reveals gene disruptions in early-onset Alzheimer's brain regions