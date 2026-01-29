Nitrate source matters more than nitrate amount

A 27-year population study suggests that where nitrates come from, not just how much we consume, may shape dementia risk by reflecting broader diet quality and vascular health rather than the effects of any single nutrient alone.

Foods to increase nitric oxide level. Nitric oxide boosting superfood for optimal health. Nitric oxide rich food with chemical formula of nitric oxide. Fruit and vegetable high in nitrates such as oranges, beetroot and almonds.Study: Source-specific nitrate intake and incident dementia in the Danish Diet, Cancer and Health Study. Image credit: Danijela Maksimovic/Shutterstock.com

The metabolic fate of food nitrates and nitrites, and therefore their health impact, depends heavily on the source. A recent paper in the journal Alzheimer’s & Dementia explored diet-specific nitrates for associations with dementia risk.

Why nitrate source may matter for brain health

Dietary nitrate intake comes from several sources. Natural nitrates in plants are mostly ingested in root vegetables and green leafy vegetables. They also occur in animal-based foods. Regulated additives are an additional nitrate source in meat products. A fourth source is tap water.

Earlier studies show that vegetable-sourced nitrate intake is associated with reduced cardiovascular risk. Clinical studies demonstrate that nitrate intake improves vascular function. Cardiovascular disease and dementia share several common risk factors, underlining the importance of vascular health to cognitive function in older people.

Nitrate metabolism produces nitrite and nitric oxide (NO). The latter is a vasodilator and neuroprotective molecule. Overall, these suggest a potential link between nitrate intake and dementia risk.

Nitrates and nitrites can also be converted in the body to carcinogenic and possibly neurotoxic N-nitrosamines. Meat contains heme and amines that promote nitrosation. Conversely, plant compounds such as polyphenols, folate, and vitamins C and E inhibit the reaction.

Small studies suggest that nitrate intake from different sources is differentially associated with dementia risk. Observational evidence shows an association between lower dementia risk and mostly plant-based diets, such as the Mediterranean and Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diets.

The current study sought to identify associations of dietary nitrates and nitrites with the incidence of total and early-onset dementia (before the age of 65 years), by food source, namely:

  • Plant-based, naturally occurring nitrate and nitrite
  • Animal-based, naturally occurring nitrate and nitrite
  • Meat products: nitrate and nitrite from permitted additives
  • Tap water: sources of nitrates include fertilizers, nitrogen-fixing crops, and the use of fossil fuels in agriculture.

The study also examined the influence of factors like smoking and exposure to nitrosation inhibitors.

Danish cohort enables long-term dementia risk analysis

The study used data from the Danish Diet, Cancer and Health Cohort Study. It included 54,804 participants who were free of dementia at baseline. Food-frequency questionnaires were used to assess baseline nitrate and nitrite intake.

The data was analyzed using restricted cubic splines to model nonlinear relationships between the variables on a continuous scale. Cox regression models were used to capture changes in risk over time.

Nitrate intake patterns mirror lifestyle and health profiles

In this cohort, 4,750 participants developed dementia over a follow-up period of up to 27 years. Of these, 191 had early-onset dementia. The median age of diagnosis for dementia overall was 77 years, versus 62 years for early-onset dementia.

The median nitrate intake from plant-based sources was 44 mg per day, versus 5.8 mg per day from animal sources and 0.8 mg per day from tap water.

Individuals in the highest quintile of plant-sourced nitrate intake had a healthier baseline profile. They were more likely to be women, more educated, more physically active, never-smokers, and living with a partner. They had lower rates of cardiovascular disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Conversely, mean energy intake was higher, and diabetes was more common.

In the highest quintile of water-sourced nitrate intake, participants were more likely to be women, physically active, less educated, smokers, and single. Conversely, participants in the highest animal-based nitrate intake quintile were more likely to be men with a higher energy intake.

Dementia incidence

Plant-based nitrate intake was inversely correlated with dementia incidence. The risk was 10 % lower in the fifth quintile of nitrate intake versus the first. Doubling the intake of nitrate from plants and vegetables reduced the adjusted dementia risk by 8 %. However, plant-sourced nitrate intake likely reflects broader dietary patterns and lifestyle factors, making it difficult to isolate nitrate-specific effects from overall diet quality.

Related Stories

Dementia risk increased in the highest quintile of animal-sourced nitrate and nitrite intake, 4 to 11 mg per day and 0.5 to 0.9 mg per day, respectively, corresponding to estimated intakes consistent with diets high in red meat. Notably, nitrate intake from naturally occurring animal sources, including fresh meat and dairy, was tenfold that from meat products containing permitted nitrate or nitrite additives.

Dementia risk was 13 % higher and 11 % higher for increased animal-based and meat-product-sourced nitrate intake, respectively. Nitrite intake was associated with a 19 % and 11 % increase in risk, respectively.

Prior research has shown inconsistent findings, perhaps because of factors like meat smoking or high-heat cooking, that promote nitrosamine formation.

Dementia risk increased by 14 % in the highest quintile of water-sourced nitrate intake versus the lowest. The risk was 12-16 % higher when comparing drinking water with the lowest versus the highest nitrate concentrations.

The mean water nitrate levels here were 1.8 to 5.1 mg per liter, significantly below the current regulatory limits of 44 to 50 mg per liter. The higher dementia risk at these levels emphasizes the need for further investigation to identify potential confounding factors or co-occurring water contaminants, rather than implying a direct causal role for nitrate itself.

Early-onset dementia

Nitrate and nitrite intake from all sources affected the risk of early-onset dementia more strongly than total dementia rates. In the highest quintile of vegetable-sourced, but not total plant-sourced, nitrate intake, early-onset dementia risk decreased by 39 %.

Large increases in relative risk were found with nitrate intake from naturally occurring animal sources, meat products, and tap water, by 73 %, 40 %, and 53 %, respectively. However, these estimates were based on only 191 early-onset cases, with wide confidence intervals that included the null, making these associations suggestive rather than definitive.

These associations were strongest at younger ages, perhaps due to increased vascular responsiveness.

These results should be considered preliminary because of the small number of cases, the absence of cases diagnosed before age 50, and the high relative risk estimates.

Inhibitor intake

Dementia rates increased across all animal-sourced nitrate intake subgroups except when polyphenol consumption was low. Conversely, with higher polyphenol or vitamin C intake, nitrate intake was no longer linked to a lower dementia risk. This is consistent with a ceiling effect. These subgroup patterns were exploratory rather than formal tests of interaction, but the biologically plausible findings warrant further exploration.

Dementia rates increased with nitrate intake from meat products, but only with higher polyphenol intake. These inhibitors probably cannot detoxify pre-existing N-nitrosamines in these foods. Alternatively, this was a small subgroup, and the finding could be due to chance.

Sensitivity analyses limited to ten years of follow-up showed stronger associations. This could be due to exposure misclassification, which is very likely given that dietary habits change significantly over decades and with age. Since intake was only captured once at baseline, this misclassification could meaningfully skew the risk estimates.

The findings agree with earlier studies suggesting that lower dementia rates are associated with plant-based nitrate intake. Further research is important to understand whether nitrates protect specifically against dementia or simply improve cerebral perfusion. The challenge of isolating nitrate-related effects on dementia is exacerbated by the complex bioactivity of food.

The strengths of the study include its large sample size, long follow-up, high continuance rate, and robust exposure measures. Even so, its observational design rules out causal inferences.

Beyond the fact that plant-sourced nitrate intake likely reflects broader lifestyle and socioeconomic factors, several additional sources of residual confounding may have influenced the findings. Around 10 % of the Danish population is exposed to relatively high nitrate levels in tap water, while nitrate concentrations in workplace drinking water were not captured, potentially leading to exposure misclassification.

Baseline cognitive status was not formally assessed, raising the possibility that some participants may have had unrecognized impairment at study entry, and dementia diagnoses may have been missed during follow-up. In addition, the cohort consisted predominantly of Caucasian participants, which limits the generalizability of the results to more diverse populations.

Nitrate source matters more than nitrate amount

The findings reveal source-dependent differences in the associations of nitrate and nitrite with dementia. Dementia risk is inversely associated with the habitual consumption of plant-sourced nitrates, highlighting a new area of investigation. Conversely, animal- and water-sourced nitrate and nitrite were associated with higher dementia risk, with this association modified by other lifestyle and dietary factors.

These effects need to be confirmed and clarified by future research. Meanwhile, "nitrate source, particularly from vegetables, appears to be a meaningful, modifiable contributor within the broader context of diet quality and vascular health", with overall dietary patterns likely more important for brain health than any single nutrient in isolation.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Science News | Women's Health News

Comments (0)
Dr. Liji Thomas

Written by

Dr. Liji Thomas

Dr. Liji Thomas is an OB-GYN, who graduated from the Government Medical College, University of Calicut, Kerala, in 2001. Liji practiced as a full-time consultant in obstetrics/gynecology in a private hospital for a few years following her graduation. She has counseled hundreds of patients facing issues from pregnancy-related problems and infertility, and has been in charge of over 2,000 deliveries, striving always to achieve a normal delivery rather than operative.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Thomas, Liji. (2026, January 29). Nitrate source matters more than nitrate amount. News-Medical. Retrieved on January 29, 2026 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260129/Nitrate-source-matters-more-than-nitrate-amount.aspx.

  • MLA

    Thomas, Liji. "Nitrate source matters more than nitrate amount". News-Medical. 29 January 2026. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260129/Nitrate-source-matters-more-than-nitrate-amount.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Thomas, Liji. "Nitrate source matters more than nitrate amount". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260129/Nitrate-source-matters-more-than-nitrate-amount.aspx. (accessed January 29, 2026).

  • Harvard

    Thomas, Liji. 2026. Nitrate source matters more than nitrate amount. News-Medical, viewed 29 January 2026, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260129/Nitrate-source-matters-more-than-nitrate-amount.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Cancer vaccines enter a new era of personalized immunotherapy
Trojan horse immunotherapy opens tumors to immune system attack
Following the EAT-Lancet diet lowers chronic kidney disease risk
Adding lean pork to a plant-forward diet supports healthy aging biomarkers
Genetic study links vitamin B1 metabolism to gut motility and IBS risk
Poop pills could help cancer patients respond to immunotherapy while reducing toxic side effects
Gut problems may shape Parkinson’s disease progression through the gut-brain axis
HonorHealth patient first in Arizona to receive new investigational treatment for ischemic stroke

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Newly discovered survival pathway explains stubborn EGFR-driven lung cancers