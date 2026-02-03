Chronic eczema burdens physical and mental health in older people

Eczema is a group of inflammatory and chronic skin conditions, and it is the most common skin disease among older people. As many as one in two people aged over 60 suffer from some form of eczema. A large population-based study conducted at the University of Oulu shows that the condition can have a significant negative impact on the quality of life of older adults.

Typical symptoms of eczema include itching, redness, as well as local pain and burning sensations. Among older people, the most common form is asteatotic eczema, also known as xerotic or dry skin eczema. The next most common forms are seborrhoeic eczema, or dandruff dermatitis, and hand eczema.

The University of Oulu study examined the effects of eczema on the quality of life of older people in northern Finland. The research was based on data from the Northern Finland Birth Cohort and an associated health study targeting the living parents of individuals born in 1966. Information on health, skin diseases and quality of life was collected via questionnaires, and some participants also underwent a full-body skin examination. The questionnaire was sent to more than 12,000 people, of whom just under half responded. The average age of respondents was approximately 78 years.

According to the results, people with eczema rated their general health as poorer on average than those without eczema. They also reported various complaints and symptoms, such as pain, aches and itching, more frequently than those without the condition. In addition, people with eczema assessed their quality of life as poorer across several domains, including outlook on the future and enjoyment of life.

In statistical analyses, people with eczema had approximately a 40 per cent higher likelihood of experiencing poor quality of life compared with those without eczema. Symptoms of anxiety were also more common among those with eczema. Clinical findings based on skin examinations supported the questionnaire results.

According to the researchers, eczema is a psychological as well as a physical burden for older people. “Persistent itching and pain impair sleep and coping, and visible skin disease can also lead to social withdrawal,” says Suvi-Päivikki Sinikumpu, specialist in dermatology and allergology.

Although eczema is the most common skin disease among older adults, its impact on quality of life in this age group has been relatively little studied. According to Sinikumpu, appropriate treatment can significantly alleviate symptoms and their effects:

“In many cases, basic treatment consists of regular use of fragrance-free emollients and topical corticosteroids, with guidance provided by primary healthcare. In more severe cases, treatments in specialised care may be required, such as phototherapy or systemic medication.”

The study suggests that healthcare services should pay greater attention to the impact of eczema on the quality of life of older people. When planning treatment, it is important to take into account the patient’s functional capacity and their ability to manage treatment in everyday life.