MSU scientists map the neural circuitry of drug compulsion

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Michigan State UniversityMar 5 2026

When a cocaine addict relapses, it isn't a matter of personal failure - it's the biological result of their brain's rewiring, new research finds.

Michigan State University scientists found that cocaine changes how the hippocampus functions, contributing to the ongoing compulsion to seek out the drug. Their National Institutes of Health-supported research, published in Science Advances, not only explains why cocaine addiction is notoriously difficult to treat, but it could also help scientists develop new pharmaceutical therapies.

Addiction is a disease in the same sense as cancer. We need to find better treatments and help people who are addicted in the same sense that we need to find cures for cancer."

A.J. Robison, Study Senior Author and Professor, Neuroscience and Physiology, Michigan State University

At least a million people nationwide struggle with cocaine addiction, and right now, there's no FDA-approved medication to treat it. People who stop using don't experience the same physical withdrawal symptoms that opiates cause, but that doesn't mean it's easy to quit. The drug hijacks the brain, flooding the reward centers with dopamine. This positive reinforcement tricks the brain into feeling like it's doing something good instead of destructive.

Even if someone successfully quits, the odds aren't in their favor. About 24% relapse to weekly use, and another 18% return to a treatment program within a year.

Andrew Eagle, a former postdoctoral researcher in Robison's lab and the paper's lead author, found a key player responsible for the compulsion - a protein called DeltaFosB. He used a specialized form of CRISPR technology to examine the role this protein plays in specific brain circuits when mice were exposed to cocaine.

Using mouse models, he learned that this protein acts like a switch, turning genes on and off in the circuit between the brain's reward center and the hippocampus, the brain's memory hub. The longer someone uses cocaine, the more this protein accumulates in the circuit. This protein changes how the neurons function, altering how the circuit responds to cocaine.

Related Stories

"This protein isn't just associated with these changes; it is necessary for them," Eagle said. "Without it, cocaine does not produce the same changes in brain activity or the same strong drive to seek out the drug."

The research team also found another group of genes controlled by DeltaFosB after chronic cocaine use. One of those genes, called calreticulin, helps regulate how neurons communicate with each other. Their work showed calreticulin contributes to revving the brain's engine to compulsively seek out more cocaine.

These findings in mouse models could have direct applications to humans, which share many of the same genes and similar circuits. Robison's lab is partnering with researchers at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas, to create compounds that target DeltaFosB. Together, they have a grant from the National Institute of Drug Abuse to develop and test compounds that regulate DeltaFosB's ability to bind to DNA.

"If we could find the right kind of compound that works in the right way, that could potentially be a treatment for cocaine addiction," Robison said. "That's years away, but that's the long-term goal."

Next, Robison's lab will examine how hormones impact these brain circuits, and whether cocaine affects the male and female brain differently. This work could help explain biological differences in addiction risk between men and women.

Source:

Michigan State University

Journal reference:

Eagle, A. L., et al. (2026). Transcriptional regulation of ventral hippocampus-nucleus accumbens circuit excitability drives cocaine seeking. Science Advances. DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.adv1236. https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.adv1236.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Biochemistry | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Brain imaging study reveals distinct subtypes of ADHD in children
Antibiotics alter gut bacteria to aid brain healing
Scientists announce launch of the Society for Brain Health
Chronic back pain linked to heightened sound sensitivity in the brain
Engineered proteins track gene expression in living primate brains
Study reveals nature's profound impact on brain health and well-being
Researchers reveal why SuperAgers retain youthful brain cell signatures into their 80s
Can brain training prevent dementia? Long-term trial shows speed training with boosters makes a difference

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Innovative laser procedure offers new hope for recurrent brain tumors