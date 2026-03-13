Review examines clinical trial phases in drug development

Compuscript LtdMar 13 2026

Announcing a new article publication for BIO Integration journal. Clinical trials bridge basic research and clinical application, serving as essential steps in drug development.

This review examines clinical trial phases (Phase I [safety assessment], Phase II [efficacy evaluation], Phase III [large-scale validation], and Phase IV [post-marketing surveillance]), highlighting the distinct characteristics and interconnections. Major challenges are identified, including ethical compliance, participant recruitment, and ensuring diversity and representativeness in trial populations, while proposing evidence-based mitigation strategies.

To address these challenges, innovative technologies, such as artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and digital health tools, are transforming trial design and implementation, enhancing efficiency and data quality. Looking forward, the review explores how emerging therapies, including gene therapy and immunotherapy, are reshaping trial design requirements and emphasizes the growing importance of regulatory harmonization and global collaboration. Clinical trials remain central to advancing innovative drug development and improving patient outcomes.

Wang, T., et al. (2026). From Bench-to-Bedside: A Review of Clinical Trials in Drug Discovery and Development. BIO Integration. DOI: 10.15212/bioi-2025-0198. https://www.scienceopen.com/hosted-document?doi=10.15212/bioi-2025-0198

