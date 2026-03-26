WHO highlights growing inclusion of refugees in global health policies

The World Health Organization (WHO) reports a major shift in how countries are responding to the health needs of refugees and migrants, with new data showing more than 60 countries – two thirds of those surveyed – now include them in their national health policies and laws.

Drawing on data from 93 Member States, the report establishes the first global baseline for tracking progress toward inclusive, migrant-responsive health systems.

Human migration is a defining feature of our shared history, driving cultural, social and economic developments across generations. Today, over 1 billion people – over 1 in 8 globally – live as refugees or migrants.

Reasons for moving range from conflict and disasters, to economic opportunity, education or family needs. Yet many refugees and migrants face barriers to accessing care, heightened risks of infectious and chronic diseases, mental-health challenges, and unsafe living or working conditions.

Refugees and migrants are not just recipients of care, they are also health workers, caregivers and community leaders. Health systems are only truly universal when they serve everyone. WHO's new report on the health of migrants and refugee shows that inclusion benefits whole societies and strengthens preparedness for future health challenges." Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization

Investment in refugee and migrant health deliver far-reaching dividends. They support better social and economic integration, strengthen the resilience of health systems and reinforce global health security. Inclusive, migrant-responsive health systems also reduce long-term costs by enabling healthy, well-integrated populations to contribute fully to the societies in which they live.

The new "World report on promoting the health of refugees and migrants: monitoring progress on the WHO global action plan" shows that even in politically sensitive contexts, countries are increasingly relying on evidence, data, science, and established norms and standards to guide how migration and health are addressed within national health systems.

Case studies from all six WHO regions illustrate how progress can be achieved in practice – from expanded migrant health insurance coverage in Thailand, to the use of cross-cultural communication mediators in Belgium, and the inclusion of migrant community representatives in decision-making on primary health care delivery in Chile.

Gaps remain

Despite progress, the report highlights persisting gaps:

only 37% of responding countries routinely collect, analyze and disseminate migration-related health data as part of national health information systems;

just 42% include refugees and migrants in emergency preparedness, disaster risk reduction or response plans;

fewer than 40% report training health workers in culturally responsive care for refugees and migrants;

only 30% have implemented communication campaigns to counter misperceptions and discrimination related to refugee and migrant health;

access remains uneven: while refugees are generally more likely to access health services, migrants in irregular situations, internally displaced persons, migrant workers, and international students are far less consistently covered; and

participation in governance is limited: refugees and migrants remain under-represented in health governance and decision-making processes in most countries.

The way forward

WHO welcomes the progress made and urges governments, partners and donors to accelerate progress by:

embedding refugees and migrants in all national health policies, strategies and plans;

strengthening the collection and use of routine, disaggregated migration health data for planning and accountability;

coordinating across sectors spanning health, housing, education, employment and social protection;

tailoring strategies to the specific needs of different migrant subgroups, including those in irregular situations;

meaningfully engaging refugees and migrants in planning, governance and service design and delivery;

training health workers on providing equitable, culturally-sensitive care;

tackling misinformation and discrimination through evidence-informed action; and

protecting and expanding financing to safeguard progress for all.

WHO will continue to support Member States to translate commitments into action, by strengthening evidence, promoting culturally responsive care and integrating refugees and migrants into resilient national health systems. At global, regional and country levels, WHO will also continue working closely with partners, including the International Organization for Migration, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the World Bank to advance coordinated, rights-based approaches to refugee and migrant health.

The IOM became the first international organization to onboard onto the Global Digital Health Certification Network (GDHCN), a WHO-hosted digital public infrastructure that enables the verification of health documents across countries. The new collaboration is expected to further enhance efforts to help migrants securely access verifiable health records wherever they go, supporting continuity of care across borders.

By becoming the first international organization to join the GDHCN, IOM underscores WHO's leadership in leading the public health aspects of refugee and migrant health and in fostering trusted, interoperable digital health systems that protect and empower people globally.