New T cell mechanism could lead to longer-lasting vaccines

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of Wisconsin-MadisonMar 31 2026

Researchers at the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine have identified a possible way to make longer lasting vaccines for respiratory viruses like influenza and the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The work, published March 25 in in the journal Cell Reports, focuses on T cells, a type of immune cell that helps control infections by killing virus-infected cells. Unlike antibodies - the basis of most current vaccines, which can lose effectiveness as viruses mutate - T cells recognize more stable parts of viruses, offering a path to broader protection.

A problem with designing vaccines around T cells, though, is their relatively short lifespan. The new research sheds light on a surprising potential workaround.

"We have discovered essentially a mechanism which we can target - a new clue to generating long-lived T cells," says M. Suresh, a professor in the Department of Pathobiological Sciences who led the study. 

Rethinking how vaccines trigger immunity

Most vaccines are designed to stimulate antibodies that block infection. That approach works well for many infectious diseases, but it can fall short against viruses that evolve quickly.

"So, what do we do? We need a plan B," says Suresh. 

For viruses like SARS-CoV-2 and seasonal influenza, that plan B has meant regularly updating vaccines to target newer virus variants and encouraging the public to get the latest flu and COVID shots each year. But that strategy has its pitfalls. 

"With the pandemic we went through, people are just tired of getting vaccinated," Suresh says. Indeed, vaccination rates have been declining in the United States for years. 

The ability to harness T cells could offer a potentially more effective plan B. Rather than preventing infection outright, T cells help limit disease severity and promote early recovery by identifying and destroying infected cells.

"They go and hunt one infected cell at a time and eliminate them," Suresh says.

Because T cells recognize internal viral proteins that don't change much over time, they can remain effective even as viruses mutate. 

A key challenge, however, is the durability of protection offered by T cells, especially in the lungs, where respiratory infections take hold.

Related Stories

Suresh's lab studies a specialized group of immune cells known as tissue-resident memory T cells, which remain in the lungs and airways as a first line of defense. These cells can respond quickly to infection.

"But the problem is they don't stay very long," Suresh says. "They die off, and we still don't know why."

A different early signal, a different immune outcome

In the new study, which was funded by the National Institutes of Health, Suresh and his colleagues looked at what happens in the first hours after vaccination, when the body's innate immune system is activated.

Different types of pathogens trigger different early inflammatory signals that "program" memory T cells to recognize and go after infected cells. Suresh's team asked whether changing those signals could reshape how T cells develop.

Using an experimental vaccine approach in mice, the researchers compared two types of early immune signals: one that mimics a viral infection and another that resembles a bacterial response. The difference was striking.

"When we had a virus-like inflammation, the memory T cells dropped off and we quickly lost protection," Suresh says. "But when we created a bacterial-like inflammation, the mice developed a different kind of memory T cell which actually persisted longer and protected longer."

Stem-like cells that adapt when needed

The longer-lasting cells had characteristics similar to stem cells, Suresh says, including the ability to persist and regenerate. 

Even more surprising, those cells were able to adapt when confronted with a virus. When the researchers exposed vaccinated mice to infection, the T cells shifted into a more typical virus-fighting mode.

"They just flipped," Suresh says. 

That flexibility suggests the T cells could combine durability with the ability to effectively combat a viral infection.

Toward longer-lasting, broader vaccines

The findings offer a potential path toward vaccines that require fewer boosters and provide broader protection across variants.

"The duration of immunity is really, really important," Suresh says. "Can we vaccinate fewer times, and can shots protect against new strains?"

The research also highlights the importance of delivering immunity where infections occur. For respiratory diseases, that may mean developing vaccines that work in the nose and lungs rather than through injection.

"The best way to immunize against all our respiratory infections is to give through the normal route of infection," Suresh says.

What comes next

The current study was conducted in mice. The team plans to test the approach in nonhuman primates and in models that better reflect the diversity of human immune systems.

Future work will also explore ways to guide immune cells to the lungs after traditional vaccination - a strategy that could improve protection without requiring new delivery methods.

Source:

University of Wisconsin-Madison

Journal reference:

Park, H., et al. (2026). Innate imprinting of transcriptional trajectories governs respiratory TRM fate and persistence. Cell Reports. DOI: 10.1016/j.celrep.2026.117197. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2211124726002755

Posted in: Cell Biology | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Republicans fret over RFK Jr.’s anti-vaccine policies while MAHA moms stew
Vaccine hesitancy linked to structural barriers rather than personal choice
Aptar Pharma’s intranasal solutions power CastleVax Phase II clinical trials for next-gen COVID-19 vaccine
Advancing influenza vaccine development: Sino Biological launches antigens for the 2026-2027 Northern Hemisphere influenza vaccine strains
Why one vaccine cannot protect against all E. coli infections
Shingles vaccine linked to lower risk of serious cardiac events
US measles and pertussis outbreaks expose policy failures, not just vaccine hesitancy
WHO updates 2026-2027 flu vaccine composition amidst viral evolution

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
APOE4 alters brain immunity and cognition differently in females and males