Treating heart failure patients with i.v. furosemide and HSS reduces inflammatory, remodeling markers

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Aging-USApr 7 2026

A new research paper was published in Volume 18 of Aging-US on March 26, 2026, titled "Effects of intravenous furosemide plus small-volume hypertonic saline solutions on inflammatory, remodeling markers and epigenetics signatures of patients with congestive acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF)."

Led by first author Mario Daidone from University Hospital, Policlinico, Paolo Giaccone, and the University of Palermo, with corresponding author Antonino Tuttolomondo from University Hospital, Policlinico, Paolo Giaccone, and University of Palermo, the randomized trial compared i.v. furosemide plus small-volume hypertonic saline solution (HSS) with i.v. furosemide alone in patients with acute decompensated heart failure due to reduced ejection fraction. The study enrolled 200 subjects, randomly assigning 107 to furosemide plus HSS and 93 to furosemide alone.

The authors found that patients treated with i.v. furosemide plus HSS showed lower increases in inflammatory and remodeling biomarkers after saline load, including IL-6, hsTnT, sST2, galectin-3, and NT-proBNP, and the intervention was associated with reduced miR181b expression compared with furosemide alone. These findings suggest that adding small-volume hypertonic saline to loop diuretic therapy may influence both circulating biomarkers and miRNA-related epigenetic signatures in acute heart failure.

"Nevertheless, the possible effects of the i.v. furosemide + HSS treatment on natriuretic and inflammatory markers of heart failure deserve further confirmation, whereas the effects of this type of treatment on epigenetic signatures of pathologic mechanisms involved in the left ventricular dysfunction involved in AHF pathogenesis seem to be still not studied."

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The authors note that this was a randomized trial in a specific ADHF population, so additional studies will be needed to confirm the durability of the biomarker changes, define the optimal patient groups, and determine whether these molecular effects translate into improved clinical outcomes. Future work may also clarify how the saline strategy interacts with cardiac remodeling and miRNA regulation in larger and more diverse heart failure cohorts. 

Source:

Aging-US

Journal reference:

Daidone, M., et al. (2026) Effects of intravenous furosemide plus small-volume hypertonic saline solutions on inflammatory, remodelling markers and epigenetics signatures of patients with congestive acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF). Aging DOI: 10.18632/aging.206364. https://www.aging-us.com/article/206364/text

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

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