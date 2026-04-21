Multimodal AI improves prediction of PIK3CA mutations in breast cancer

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Chinese Academy of SciencesApr 21 2026

Breast cancer is one of the most common malignancies worldwide, and mutations in the PI3K/AKT/mTOR (PAM) signaling pathway are prevalent in its development. Among these, PIK3CA mutations play a pivotal role in guiding treatment with PI3K inhibitors, which have shown promising anti-tumor effects. However, conventional molecular assays like polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and next-generation sequencing (NGS) require expensive infrastructure and are not always feasible in routine clinical practice. Deep learning models have emerged as a cost-effective solution, predicting key mutations from digital pathology images. Despite this, most existing models rely on single-modal data, often lacking the complementary insights that structured clinical data can provide. These challenges highlight the need for improved prediction models.

In a study published (DOI: 10.20892/j.issn.2095-3941.2025.0771) in Cancer Biology & Medicine in February 2026, a team of researchers from Hebei Medical University Fourth Hospital developed a novel multimodal artificial intelligence (AI) model for predicting PIK3CA mutations in breast cancer. This model integrates deep learning-based analysis of whole-slide pathology images with structured clinical data, including age, molecular subtype, and lymph node status. The research utilized data from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) and three external clinical cohorts, demonstrating the model's robustness and its potential as an accessible alternative to molecular testing in diverse clinical settings.

The study's multimodal framework, known as the Multimodal PIK3CA Model (MPM), combines two components: a histopathology model and a clinical model. The histopathology model processes high-resolution whole-slide images using a transformer-based pretrained encoder (H-optimus-0) and a clustering-constrained attention multiple instance learning classifier (CLAM-SB). This model identifies morphological features associated with PIK3CA mutations. The clinical model, based on XGBoost, analyzes structured clinical data to predict mutation status. Both models generate independent probability predictions, which are fused using a decision-level late fusion strategy to produce a final mutation status prediction. The MPM outperformed single-modality models, achieving an area under the curve (AUC) of 0.745 in internal testing, with stable performance across external validation datasets (0.695 to 0.680 AUC). The inclusion of clinical variables, such as molecular subtype and lymph node status, enhanced the model's predictive accuracy, highlighting the importance of combining morphological and clinical data. The study also demonstrated the model's ability to generalize across diverse cohorts, making it a promising tool for real-world clinical application.

Dr. Yueping Liu, the lead corresponding author of the study,remarked, "This multimodal AI framework represents a significant advancement in computational pathology. By integrating complementary clinical and morphological data, our model not only enhances the prediction of PIK3CA mutations but also offers a scalable, cost-effective solution for clinical practice. With its strong generalization across diverse cohorts, it has the potential to improve personalized treatment decisions for breast cancer patients, bridging the gap between advanced molecular testing and routine clinical workflows."

The MPM's robust performance and ability to incorporate both digital pathology and clinical data make it a valuable tool for clinical decision support. The model provides a practical, cost-effective alternative to traditional molecular testing, which is often inaccessible in resource-limited settings. With its strong generalizability across different medical centers and patient cohorts, the MPM could be deployed in routine clinical practice to predict PIK3CA mutations in breast cancer, thus guiding the use of PI3K-targeted therapies. Future research may focus on refining the model for other mutations and cancers, expanding its applicability in precision oncology.

Source:

Chinese Academy of Sciences

Journal reference:

https://doi.org/10.20892/j.issn.2095-3941.2025.0771

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Women's Health News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Experimental drug shows survival benefit in pancreatic cancer trial
Healthy diets linked to higher lung cancer risk in younger non-smokers
Scientists find "hidden" pre-cancer signs in advanced esophageal cancer patients
New biomarker predicts prognosis and treatment response in colorectal cancer
AP-1 proteins help cancer cells rewire genes to survive treatment
Prostate cancer patients recover faster with TULSA than robotic surgery
Why AI is becoming a powerful tool in cancer drug discovery
Clinical trial tests laser therapy for vaginal dryness in breast cancer survivors

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Epigenetic changes allow cancer cells to shift identity and survive drugs