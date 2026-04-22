Patient outcomes vary by drug class despite achieving clinical remission

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
WileyApr 22 2026

A study published in Rheumatology & Autoimmunity challenges the assumption that achieving clinical remission in rheumatoid arthritis is sufficient, showing that patient-reported outcomes vary significantly by drug class even when disease activity is comparable.

Investigators found that patients taking TNF inhibitors reported better energy levels, mood, and emotional wellbeing than those taking older conventional drugs, while IL-6 and JAK inhibitors showed particular advantages for patients' physical functioning. These differences persisted even after accounting for how well the underlying inflammation was controlled.

The study provides real-world evidence that different drug classes offer distinct advantages across quality-of-life domains, supporting a more nuanced, patient-centered approach to treatment selection rather than a one-size-fits-all strategy.

"Despite achieving clinical remission, patients with rheumatoid arthritis may still experience symptoms such as fatigue, sleep disturbances, and mental or communication issues compared with healthy individuals, highlighting the importance of evaluating patient-reported outcomes as a composite measure of treatment efficacy," the authors wrote.

They noted that the study arrives at a moment when regulators are pushing for patient-reported outcomes to be formally incorporated into drug approvals and reimbursement decisions, and when artificial intelligence–based tools are beginning to use multiple data streams to match the right drug to the right patient.

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

DOI: 10.1002/rai2.70048. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/rai2.70048

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

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