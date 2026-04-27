Uterine fibroids may be less common in Latina women than previously estimated

Uterine fibroids may be less common in Latina women than earlier estimates suggested, according to new research.

The study, led by researchers at Michigan Medicine, is one of the largest in the U.S. to confirm fibroid cases using ultrasound, considered a more accurate method than self-reporting or medical records alone.

"There has been limited data on how fibroids affect Latina women," said lead author Erica E. Marsh, M.D., professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Michigan Medical School and chief of the division of reproductive endocrinology and infertility at U-M Health Von Voigtlander Women's Hospital.

"These findings help us better understand this population and will inform future research, as well as how we counsel and treat patients."

The study included 621 reproductive-age Latina women, primarily of Mexican descent, ages 21 to 50. Researchers found that 11.8% had fibroids, a lower rate than some previous estimates, which have been as high as 37% for this group.

Rates increased with age, with a 3.5% prevalence among women ages 21–30 and 18.7% among women ages 41–50, according to the findings in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology (AJOG).

Opening the door to future research on fibroid development

The data comes from ELLAS (Environment, Leiomyomas, Latinas, and Adiposity Study), the largest U.S.-based study focused specifically on fibroids in Latina women. Based in Southeast Michigan, the research leveraged community based participatory research (CBPR) methodology to examine how factors like weight, metabolism, and environment may influence fibroid development and growth.

For far too long, we have not had ultrasound confirmed prevalence data on fibroids on Latinas. Using CBPR principles, which center community and respect in research, we now have this powerful data from ELLAS on not only fibroids, but on so many aspects of Latina reproductive health." Felix M. Valbuena Jr, M.D., community co-author and CEO of the CHASS Center, Detroit

Fibroids, also called uterine leiomyomas, are noncancerous growths in the uterus. Previous research suggests that by age 50, up to 70% of white women and more than 80% of Black women develop fibroids.

While many people with fibroids have no symptoms, others may experience heavy menstrual bleeding, pelvic pain, fertility challenges or pregnancy complications. Fibroids are also a leading reason for hysterectomy in the United States and contribute to an estimated $35 billion in annual healthcare costs.

Researchers say the new findings provide important context for both clinicians and patients, helping improve conversations around risk and care.

Future research, Marsh notes, may explore possible protective factors, including diet, environmental exposures and other health and social influences that could help explain why fibroid rates may be lower in the Latina/LatinaX population.

"Understanding these differences could give us important clues about how fibroids develop," Marsh said. "That knowledge could ultimately benefit all patients."