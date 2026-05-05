Silicosis remains widespread among mineral miners worldwide

Researchers from National Jewish Health conducted what is believed to be the largest systematic review of silicosis in mineral miners. Silicosis is an irreversible lung disease caused by the inhalation of respirable (breathable) crystalline silica dust and, while preventable, it is not treatable and can be disabling.



The study's findings reveal significant gaps in the understanding of occupational risks for mineral (non-coal) miners. Titled "Silicosis and Silica Dust Sampling in Mineral Mining across 30 Countries: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis," the study was recently published online in BMC Public Health and is the first research to assess published literature on respirable crystalline silica in mineral mines worldwide.

This study highlights how widespread silicosis remains among mineral miners worldwide and underscores the need for better exposure monitoring, medical surveillance and prevention strategies. Because silicosis is entirely preventable but not treatable, reducing exposure to respirable crystalline silica is critical to protecting worker health." Jeremy Hua, MD, first author of the study and occupational pulmonologist and researcher at National Jewish Health

"By analyzing data from more than 200,000 miners across 26 countries, we found that silicosis continues to affect a significant portion of the global mining workforce," said Lauren Zell-Baran, PhD, a researcher at National Jewish Health and senior author of the study. "While improvements in regulations and working conditions have likely contributed to lower prevalence in some regions, our findings show that the disease remains a persistent and preventable public health issue."



Rates were highest among stone, nonmetal and metal miners. Although silicosis prevalence was lower in more contemporary mining populations and in countries with higher levels of development, the disease continues to persist.



The findings also emphasize the importance of ongoing exposure monitoring and medical surveillance to reduce disease rates. Researchers note that as global demand increases for critical minerals used in batteries, solar panels and semiconductors, protecting the health of mining workers will be increasingly important. This is particularly true in lower- and middle-income countries, where worker protections may be more limited.