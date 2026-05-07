Aging may reduce anger and frustration linked to past regrets

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
American Psychological AssociationMay 7 2026

Older adults report fewer recent regrets than younger adults, finds research published by the American Psychological Association. In addition, although older and younger adults report a similar number of long-term regrets, older adults experience less anger and frustration when they think about those mistakes and missed chances. The research highlights how both age and time shape our emotional responses to past decisions.

Regrets are incredibly common. Almost all of us experience big regrets in our personal and professional lives – from marrying the wrong person to never finishing college. The good news is that for many of us, the experience of regret seems to become less negative with age."

Julia Nolte, PhD, lead author of Tilburg University in the Netherlands

The research was published in the journal Emotion.

In the study, the researchers surveyed 90 U.S. adults ages 21 to 89, asking them to list up to five recent regrets (from the past year) and five long-term regrets. Then, the researchers asked participants to focus on their most significant long-term regret and most significant recent regret, describing and rating those in detail. Participants rated the regrets on factors such as how long ago they occurred, what emotions they evoked and how controllable they felt – how much they felt they could to do manage the regret, either by changing their decision or by changing how they felt about it. Participants also described how they were coping with these regrets and how they might handle similar situations in the future.

Related Stories

The researchers found that older adults reported fewer and less emotionally intense recent regrets. They also found that older adults also tended to regret "missed chances" – times when they failed to act – more often than they regretted taking a wrong action.

More work is needed to understand exactly why aging changes the experience of regrets or whether the differences may reflect generational shifts rather than age differences, according to Nolte. Further research could also explore whether regret fulfills the same psychological purpose for younger and older adults, she says.

"It is assumed that regret helps us make better choices moving forward," Nolte says. "But older adults may derive other benefits from regret, such as a chance to reflect or look for meaning."

Source:

American Psychological Association

Journal reference:

Nolte, J., et al. (2026). Adult age differences in the response to and regulation of recent versus long-term regrets. Emotion. DOI: 10.1037/emo0001672. https://www.apa.org/pubs/journals/releases/emo-emo0001672.pdf

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

ORGAPRED selects CYTOQUBE® from Hamamatsu Photonics for personalized oncology research and therapeutic discovery
Does motherhood influence brain aging? New research suggests a positive cognitive association
When omega-3 may help mental health and when they may not
Why do the deadliest cancers still get less NIH research funding?
Drinking coffee alters your microbiome, mood, and memory
Why some people can’t lose weight even when they follow the rules
Research suggests bamboo-based foods could support metabolic health
Imaris 11 transforms image analysis with automated workflows and reproducible research tools

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Five diet patterns shaping health in older Americans